Honolulu police search for Kalihi assault suspect

An older woman is in serious condition after she was allegedly assaulted by a man earlier this morning while walking in Kalihi.

Honolulu police are searching for the male suspect but no description was provided at this time.

Just before 5 a.m. today, the woman got off the bus near 2945 North Nimitz Highway and was walking to work when an unknown man allegedly struck her in the head with multiple times with a blunt object, according to HPD.

She was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

HPD urges the public do not approach the suspect.