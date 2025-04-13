Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Police: Pennsylvania governor residence set on fire by arsonist

By Bo Erickson / Reuters

Politics

REUTERS/ALAN FREED / FEB. 2 Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro waves to the crowd, on the day groundhog Punxsutawney Phil makes his prediction on how long winter will last, during the Groundhog Day festivities, at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro on Sunday said the governor’s residence was set on fire overnight by an arsonist, prompting his family’s evacuation.

“Last night at about 2AM, my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg,” Shapiro posted on social media, “Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished.”

Shapiro, a Democrat in a competitive U.S. electoral state, is considered a potential candidate for his party’s presidential contest in 2028.

“While the fire was successfully extinguished, it caused a significant amount of damage to a portion of the residence,” said the Pennsylvania State Police, the department investigating the alleged arson.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the State Police is prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson,” the state police said. The investigators did not cite any potential motive.

Before the fire, Shapiro, who is Jewish, posted last night about his family’s Seder table while celebrating Passover.

“Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities,” Shapiro said, “Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe.”

