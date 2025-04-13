Letter: Case’s SAVE Act vote an affront to women

By supporting the SAVE Act, U.S. Rep. Ed Case voted to make it harder or impossible for tens of millions to vote. The act would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. This could pose a problem for women who changed their name at marriage. An estimated 69 million women have last names that do not match their birth certificate. Obtaining a passport is an option, but applying for the document is a financial burden for many families.

Women often work longer hours to earn the same amount as men, and contribute more to the household. Reproductive rights are being eroded and Rep. Case decided it should also be harder for us to vote.

The SAVE Act negatively affects millions of women, trans people, Black and Native Americans, while evidence of voter fraud remains miniscule.

Deborah Harada

Kaneohe

