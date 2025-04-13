Letter: ICE arrests of COFA migrants troubling

I read with considerable interest your recent story on migrants benfiting from the Compacts of Free Association (COFA) being picked up and deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) (“ICE arresting COFA migrants not charged with crimes,” Star-Advertiser, April 8). The targeting of this already vulnerable community is outrageous and wrong.

It appears that the Trump administration is less interested in ridding our country of violent felons who may be here illegally, and more interested in simply targeting people of color. Rumors of our own Honolulu Police Department encountering COFA folks who may be drinking in a park, and then allegedly encouraging them to drive home (only to be stopped and cited, and thus a target for deportation), add further concern to how we are treating our COFA friends.

All of us need to stand up and speak out against these abuses of power that are swiftly becoming the norm in our country.

David Gierlach

Hawaii Kai

