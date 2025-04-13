Letter: Putting state workers before taxpayers

Regarding your recent article on subsidized housing for state employees, House Bill 1298 should not even be considered (“Lawmakers back subsidized housing for state employees,” Star-Advertiser, April 9). Why should all residents be required to help local government employees have access to affordable condominiums through taxpayer money? The income limit to qualify is ridiculously high. With all the medical benefits, vacation time, sick leave and so much more, why would they need more assistance?

What about Hawaii residents who might pay out of pocket for all of their needs? Why not spend that money lowering the cost of living and housing for the general population?

If this bill continues, one thing that should be considered is for occupants of those units to be required to use Skyline to get to and from work. The least they can do is support the rail system; a pretty fair trade-off.

This bill reaffirms my belief that all things local are political.

Dennis Morioka

Liliha

