Letter: Tariffs, buy local share basic pitfalls

A letter writer noted that Donald Trump’s tariffs are just like Hawaii’s “Buy Local, It Matters” campaign (“Trump tariff strategy akin to buying local,” Star-Advertiser, April 9). But the argument actually shows what the problem is with both of them.

We can’t all buy local, even if we want to, because there isn’t enough agriculture and production locally to support all of us. We have no choice but to import.

If we were to increase production and farming before restricting imports, we could do that. But forcing us to buy local right off the bat would not solve the issue. That would only create higher prices and a recession.

Steve Bilan

Mililani

