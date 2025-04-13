Geothermal power exploration building up steam
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / 1976
The University of Hawaii developed a 6,450-foot-deep experimental well on Hawaii island in 1976, which reached a reservoir of 676-degree water that produced enough steam to make electricity for an estimated 2,000 homes. The demonstration well was later used to develop a 3-megawatt power plant at Pohoiki in Puna.
STAR-ADVERTISER FILE / 1996
Over the years, geothermal power research and power production has received pushback from the community. Hawaii island residents held signs along Aupuni Street outside the county building in Hilo to protest geothermal power in 1996.
COURTESY HAWAII FIRE DEPARTMENT / 2018
The state’s only geothermal power plant, Puna Geothermal Venture on Hawaii island, was disrupted by the May 2018 lower Puna eruption. According to the University of Hawaii, the plant occupies 80% less land and produces five times more electricity than one of the state’s biggest solar farms.