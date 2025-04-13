Kokua Line: Would Hawaii REAL ID satisfy SAVE Act?

Question: Regarding the SAVE Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship before someone can register to vote, if this passes would a current Hawaii REAL ID be enough proof? I don’t have a passport. Also, would this affect people already registered to vote?

Answer: No and no, although updating an existing voter registration apparently would trigger the demand for in-person proof of U.S. citizenship, according to news reports.

Hawaii’s federally compliant gold-star driver’s license or state ID, known as a REAL ID, verifies the holder’s identity, Hawaii residency and legal presence in the United States — the card doesn’t signify U.S. citizenship on its face.

These credentials satisfy the U.S. REAL ID Act, passed in Congress 20 years ago, which established minimum federal standards for the issuance of driver’s licenses and state IDs. Most people with REAL IDs are U.S. citizens, but certain noncitizens are eligible, such as lawful permanent residents with green cards. See the rules at 808ne.ws/3Mb0aC6.

Noncitizens can’t vote, even if they have a REAL ID.

H.R. 22, the ‘‘Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act’’ or ‘‘SAVE Act,’’ which was approved Thursday in the U.S. House and moves to the U.S. Senate for consideration, would “amend the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 to require proof of United States citizenship to register an individual to vote in elections for Federal office, and for other purposes.” Read the bill at 808ne.ws/3G2vByZ.

It lists acceptable proof of U.S. citizenship, including a valid U.S. passport; “a form of identification issued consistent with the requirements of the REAL ID Act of 2005 that indicates the applicant is a citizen of the United States” (a handful of states issue these and Hawaii is not one); a valid federal-, state- or tribal government-issued photo ID showing the person was born in the United States; a valid federal-, state- or tribal government-issued photo ID that does not show citizenship, submitted in tandem with a document that does, such as a U.S. birth certificate; and other options.

If you’re interested in applying for a U.S. passport, go to travel.state.gov. The minimum cost for a first-time adult passport book is $165, it says.

As for your second question, the SAVE Act says it would apply to voter registration applications submitted after it is enacted, which has not yet occurred. However, if the measure becomes law, previously registered voters who update their registration also would be affected, according to the Associated Press, citing the bill’s author. A registered voter who needs to update their address, for example, would provide documentary proof of citizenship at that point, the AP reported.

Advocates say the bill must become law to ensure that only U.S. citizens vote in U.S. elections, insisting that voter fraud, however rare, undermines trust in American democracy. Opponents decry the bill as an obvious attempt to suppress voting rights, saying a requirement to submit proof of citizenship in person to an election office would derail voter registration online, by mail and at community events. Automatic voter registration, such as when a person obtains a driver’s license or state ID, also would be disrupted, they say.

As it stands now, eligible Hawaii residents can register to vote online by inputting information including their name, date of birth, Hawaii driver’s license or state ID number and the last four digits of their Social Security number, and attesting that they are a U.S. citizen. To register, go to olvr.hawaii.gov.

Adults lacking a Hawaii driver’s license or state ID can submit a paper application to their county elections office; instructions are at the website.

Existing registrations can be updated the same ways. Hawaii conducts elections by mail, so an eligible voter who moves must update their registration to receive a ballot in the mail.

Voting by noncitizens is illegal; potential penalties include felony charges and deportation. Election officials say very few noncitizens attempt to vote.

Q: Auwe! The tax department says Hawaii residents can e-file Form N-11 for free using the Hawai‘i Tax Online system, which you have repeated. What they don’t say until you get onto the site is that you basically have to do your whole tax return on paper first and then copy your own calculations into the online form. It doesn’t pull any information into the form for you or do any of the calculations! I don’t think this is what most people expect from online filing!

A: “Hawai‘i residents can file their N-11 online for free using the Hawai‘i Tax Online system. It is correct that calculations must be done separately and be inputted into the system, so essentially it is an online ‘fillable form,’” said Gary Yamashiroya, a spokesperson for Hawaii’s Department of Taxation. “However, the reader doesn’t seem to appreciate the benefits of filing through Hawai‘i Tax Online, even if calculations are not performed for them or there isn’t a way to automatically transfer the information into the application. Online filing of taxes is faster, more secure, and is free, unlike commercial tax preparation software options. Taxpayers can save progress on N-11s they start to be completed later. Also, refunds are provided faster than filing by paper.”

Find more information via tax.hawaii.gov.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.