Lawmakers take up the issue of midwifery, possibly affecting Native Hawaiian practices
”I’ve wanted another (baby) but the thought that the person I would choose (as a midwife) is someone who is not legal, and the amount of fear that I would be bringing into that birth because the government has told me what I’m doing could lead to criminalization (of her) — it doesn’t feel good.”
Kristie Duarte
The Hawaii Home Birth Collective chair says the nonaccredited midwife who delivered two of her three children at home is considered unlicensed under the state despite having 40 years of experience with exemplary outcomes. Duarte is pictured above with her children Zion, 6, Sovereign, 15, and Lorrin, 12.
Hawaii Home Birth Collective chair Kristie Duarte played a board game with her youngest son, Zion, 6, at their Kaneohe home earlier this month. According to Duarte, none of the state-licensed midwives are Native Hawaiian or engage in traditional birthing practices