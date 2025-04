Hawaii will get its first chance Monday to show aloha for Oahu native Thunderstorm Artis as “American Idol” welcomes viewers to vote for their favorite performers.

Artis, 29, who now lives in Nashville, Tenn., is one of 24 finalists in the popular ABC television singing competition, which, as in past seasons, filmed at Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina.

“It’s a different ballgame,” Artis said, checking in Friday from Los Angeles with a quick telephone call. “When you’re wowing someone in the room, they get to really feel that (presence) and really connect with it. For the live round and (audience) voting, it’s really about making sure that you connect with all America that is tuning in.

“Choosing some more widely known songs and things that people can relate with and connect with is really important, but then also is making sure that you kind of stay true to the person that they’ve fallen in love with on this journey,” said Artis, no doubt speaking from his experiences as a third-place finisher on Season 18 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Viewers this week will see Artis and the other finalists performing at Aulani, where “Idol” filmed in February. Twelve contestants will be seen today, with Grammy-­winning singer Ashanti as a guest mentor and judge. Artis and 11 other contestants will perform on Monday’s show, with Josh Groban as guest mentor and judge.

It is the audience voting Monday that can move Artis forward to the next round. Voting this week will begin at approximately 2 p.m. Hawaii time and close 10 hours later at midnight, with the voting window changing for later weeks.

“My hope is to continue, to keep the similarities, but show a newness in the sense that it’s not the same as my past performances,” Artis said. “I’m looking forward to making people excited about what’s to come, but at the same time keeping some things so they’re familiar with what I have to offer.”

“For Hawaii, I’m paying homage to the songs that I grew up listening to, being born and raised there, and getting this chance to celebrate with all my friends and family. I would like to get the opportunity to bring some more originals back into it because it’s been really cool to see the audience for that, but I also have some songs that people know, that I do in my own ‘Thunderfying ’ way in a way that’s honest for me.”

Artis sees no point in mimicking prior versions of another artist’s hits.

“I try to find a way to put myself into it. That’s my approach.”

Watch

“American Idol” is broadcast locally on a delayed basis at 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays on ABC/KITV.

Vote

>> Isle fans age 16 and older can vote today and Monday from 2 p.m. to midnight Hawaii time at AmericanIdol.com/vote, via the “American Idol” app and by text message. (Check the website or app to find out when to vote each week for the rest of the season.)

>> You must create an ABC account to vote via the website or app. For text message voting, text the number of your favorite contestant to “21523”; message and data rates may apply.

>> You may cast up to 10 votes via each of the three voting methods, for a total of up to 30 votes weekly.

Find performance videos and more at ABC.com/Shows/­American-Idol.