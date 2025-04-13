Hawaii Baseball Report: April 13, 2025

Sunday, April 13, 2025
75°
Today's Paper
By Sjarif Goldstein
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:
MAJOR LEAGUE
Player (Hawaii connection), Team, League AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Mid-Pacific), Pittsburgh, National 43 6 12 1 0 0 4 .279
Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team, League G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA
Cade Smith (Hawaii), Cleveland, American 7 62
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
3 2 0 3 7 0-0 0.00
Joey Cantillo (Kailua), Cleveland, American 4 71
3 7 1 4 8 0-0 1.23
Kirby Yates (Kauai), Los Angeles, National 8 71
3 4 2 1 15 1-0 2.45
CLASS AAA
Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA
Rico Garcia (Saint Louis/HPU), Syracuse (Mets) 3 32
3 1 1 5 6 0-0 2.45
CLASS AA
Player (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.
Kobe Kato (Aiea), Columbus (Braves) 4 0 2 0 0 0 2 .500
Wyatt Young (Mid-Pacific), Binghamton (Mets) 7 2 2 0 0 0 0 .286
Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani), Pensacola (Marlins) 16 3 4 2 0 1 7 .250
Kala‘i Rosario (Waiakea), Wichita (Twins) 25 2 3 0 0 1 2 .120
Edgar Barclay (St. Joseph), Somerset (Yankees) 1 3 1 1 2 3 1-0 3.00
Carter Loewen (UH), San Antonio (Padres) 2 4 2 2 1 4 0-0 4.50
Aaron Davenport (Hawaii), Akron (Guardians) 1 22
3 5 3 2 1 0-0 10.13
HIGH CLASS A
Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), Wilmington (Nationals) 16 1 4 0 0 0 1 .250
Casey Yamauchi (Waiakea/UH Hilo), Lansing (A’s) 15 1 3 0 0 0 1 .200
Devin Saltiban (Hilo), Jersey Shore (Phillies) 20 0 2 0 0 0 2 .100
Kalae Harrison (Punahou), Greensboro (Pirates) 12 2 1 0 0 0 1 .083
Hunter Breault (Kamehameha), Lansing (A’s) 3 42
3 1 0 3 2 0-0 0.00
Jeremy Wu-Yelland (UH), Greenville (Red Sox) 2 22
3 0 0 1 5 1-0 0.00
Blaze Pontes (Kamehameha/UH), Lansing (A’s) 2 4 2 1 2 3 1-0 2.25
Harry Gustin (UH), Fort Wayne (Padres) 2 32
3 4 1 7 4 0-0 2.45
CLASS A
Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Clearwater (Phillies) 18 3 6 2 0 0 2 .333
>> Outfielder Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani) is off to a hotter start than his modest .250 batting average might indicate. Among his four hits are two doubles and a home run, and he’s walked three times, so his onbase plus slugging is a healthy .931. On Thursday, he went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a two-run
double and scored twice in his Pensacola Blue Wahoos’ 8-5 win over the Montgomery Biscuits.
>> The Triple-A Charlotte Knights moved pitcher Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (Baldwin) from the temporary inactive list to the restricted list on Monday.
>> Second baseman Kobe Kato (Aiea) came off the Double-A Columbus Clingstones’ developmental list
Friday and saw his first action of the season in a 7-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers.
———
Compiled by Sjarif Goldstein, Star-Advertiser