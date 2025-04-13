Hawaii Baseball Report: April 13, 2025

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Statistics of players with Hawaii ties in professional baseball through Friday’s games. Players who are on the injured or suspended list and whose stats have not changed since last week are not listed.:

MAJOR LEAGUE

Player (Hawaii connection), Team, League AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Mid-Pacific), Pittsburgh, National 43 6 12 1 0 0 4 .279

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team, League G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Cade Smith (Hawaii), Cleveland, American 7 62

3 2 0 3 7 0-0 0.00

Joey Cantillo (Kailua), Cleveland, American 4 71

3 7 1 4 8 0-0 1.23

Kirby Yates (Kauai), Los Angeles, National 8 71

3 4 2 1 15 1-0 2.45

CLASS AAA

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Rico Garcia (Saint Louis/HPU), Syracuse (Mets) 3 32

3 1 1 5 6 0-0 2.45

CLASS AA

Player (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Kobe Kato (Aiea), Columbus (Braves) 4 0 2 0 0 0 2 .500

Wyatt Young (Mid-Pacific), Binghamton (Mets) 7 2 2 0 0 0 0 .286

Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani), Pensacola (Marlins) 16 3 4 2 0 1 7 .250

Kala‘i Rosario (Waiakea), Wichita (Twins) 25 2 3 0 0 1 2 .120

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Edgar Barclay (St. Joseph), Somerset (Yankees) 1 3 1 1 2 3 1-0 3.00

Carter Loewen (UH), San Antonio (Padres) 2 4 2 2 1 4 0-0 4.50

Aaron Davenport (Hawaii), Akron (Guardians) 1 22

3 5 3 2 1 0-0 10.13

HIGH CLASS A

Player (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Caleb Lomavita (Saint Louis), Wilmington (Nationals) 16 1 4 0 0 0 1 .250

Casey Yamauchi (Waiakea/UH Hilo), Lansing (A’s) 15 1 3 0 0 0 1 .200

Devin Saltiban (Hilo), Jersey Shore (Phillies) 20 0 2 0 0 0 2 .100

Kalae Harrison (Punahou), Greensboro (Pirates) 12 2 1 0 0 0 1 .083

Pitcher (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) G IP H ER BB K W-L ERA

Hunter Breault (Kamehameha), Lansing (A’s) 3 42

3 1 0 3 2 0-0 0.00

Jeremy Wu-Yelland (UH), Greenville (Red Sox) 2 22

3 0 0 1 5 1-0 0.00

Blaze Pontes (Kamehameha/UH), Lansing (A’s) 2 4 2 1 2 3 1-0 2.25

Harry Gustin (UH), Fort Wayne (Padres) 2 32

3 4 1 7 4 0-0 2.45

CLASS A

Player (Hawaii connection), Team (franchise) AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI AVG.

Kodey Shojinaga (Mid-Pacific), Clearwater (Phillies) 18 3 6 2 0 0 2 .333

>> Outfielder Shane Sasaki (‘Iolani) is off to a hotter start than his modest .250 batting average might indicate. Among his four hits are two doubles and a home run, and he’s walked three times, so his onbase plus slugging is a healthy .931. On Thursday, he went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a two-run

double and scored twice in his Pensacola Blue Wahoos’ 8-5 win over the Montgomery Biscuits.

>> The Triple-A Charlotte Knights moved pitcher Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa (Baldwin) from the temporary inactive list to the restricted list on Monday.

>> Second baseman Kobe Kato (Aiea) came off the Double-A Columbus Clingstones’ developmental list

Friday and saw his first action of the season in a 7-2 win over the Biloxi Shuckers.

———

Compiled by Sjarif Goldstein, Star-Advertiser