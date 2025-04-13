UH softball wins pair at CSU Bakersfield

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Hawaii softball team extended its winning streak to five games with a doubleheader sweep of Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday in Bakersfield, Calif.

In the first game, Carys Murakami and Jamie McGaughey each drove in two runs as the Rainbow Wahine rallied for an 8-5 victory. Chloe Borges scored three runs.

Hawaii trailed 4-0 through four innings but scored four in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Macy Brandl picked up the save with two scoreless innings.

In the second game, McGaughey batted 3-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs, and Murakami batted 3-for-5 with two runs in Hawaii’s 8-6 win.

The Rainbow Wahine (25-14, 11-6 Big West) led 7-0 through 3 1/2 innings before the Roadrunners (15-26, 6-12) cut the lead to 7-6 through five.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

UH water polo team’s win streak ends at 8

The No. 3 Hawaii women’s water polo team had its eight-game winning streak snapped with a 16-9 defeat to No. 4 UCLA on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Ema Vernoux scored four goals and Bernadette Doyle added three for the Rainbow Wahine (16-4). Hawaii was outscored 7-1 in the second quarter.

Anna Pearson finished with four goals for the Bruins (17-4).

Hawaii will conclude the regular season today at 9 a.m. at Cal State Fullerton.

The Rainbow Wahine have already clinched the top seed for the Big West Tournament, which starts April 25 in Irvine, Calif.