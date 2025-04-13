Cal Poly’s pitching stymies Rainbows to take series

Cal Poly’s Ethan Marmie and Jake Torres combined on a five-hitter in Sunday’s 5-2 baseball victory over Hawaii at Baggett Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Marmie and Hawaii’s Cooper Walls were in a pitching duel, each allowing a hit in the first four innings.

Marmie exited after allowing Xaige Lancaster’s RBI single and Shunsuke Sakaino’s sacrifice fly in the fifth. But the Rainbow Warriors’ 2-0 lead would not survive the bottom of the fifth. Three consecutive two-out, run-scoring singles gave the Mustangs a 3-2 lead.

In that inning, Walls appeared to be kneed in the head during an inadvertent contact with a teammate on a ground-ball play. After the game, UH head coach Rich Hill said Walls is in the concussion protocol.

The Mustangs added two insurance runs in the sixth on Nate Castellon’s RBI single and UH’s ensuing throwing error.

Torres matched his longest stint, allowing two hits in 4 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his first victory of the season.

“You have to give credit Jake to Torres, who came in and did a good job,” Hill said. “He really held us at bay the rest of the way. Give credit to Cal Poly. They played outstanding defense two games in a row. And their pitching was really good, and they had some timely hits. They deserved to win the series.”

In losing the final two of this three-game road series, the ’Bows dropped to 24-10 overall and 10-8 in the Big West.

The Mustangs remained atop the Big West at 14-1 (25-9 overall).

The ’Bows play a nonconference road game against USC on Tuesday. The game will be played at Loyola Marymount because USC’s home stadium is undergoing renovations.