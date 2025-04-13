Las Vegas Advisor: 2 downtown casinos could be up for sale

Two downtown casinos are rumored to be close to a sale. The Downtown Grand is reportedly in talks with Penske Media, which owns Rolling Stone and Billboard magazines, with Penske interested in creating a Rolling Stone-branded resort in the vein of the previous and pending Hard Rocks. And a sale is thought to be near finalized for the downtown Western, which has been shuttered since 2012. While the prospective buyer hasn’t been disclosed, it’s described as a company with 200 properties in 20 states that’s known for “renovating properties and bringing them back to their glory days.”

Three Beards: Two Las Vegas chefs made the cut to become finalists in the James Beard Foundation Awards: Sarah Thompson (Casa Playa/Wynn and Encore) and Eleazar Villanueva (Restaurant de Joel Robuchon/MGM Grand) for Best Chef Southwest. Also, Cristie Norman (Delilah/Wynn) is a finalist for Outstanding Professional in Beverage Service. The winners will be announced on June 16.

Dicey brunch: Toca Madera in The Shops at Crystals in CityCenter runs a “Roll the Dice” promo during brunch, which is served 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays to Sundays. Every dining party gets to roll two dice once, and if they come up 33, brunch for the table is free, up to $1,500.

Tourney correction: Previously reported to have a $1,000 first place prize, the Tuesday blackjack mini-tournament at The Strat awards $500 for first with a total prize pool of $1,000. The buy-in is $25 and the prizes are all in “promo chips” (explained below).

Question: How do promo chips work?

Answer: Promotional chips can be played one time only on even-money table-game bets. The promo chip is retained by the dealer after a single play, win or lose, and replaced with a real chip of the same value on winners. Since you win slightly less than half the time on even-money wagers, a promo chip is worth a little less than 50% of face value.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.