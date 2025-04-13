Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe

Stan Swenson of Makakilo documented his trip to Harrison, Idaho, with a snapshot of friends Kay Rowley and Brad Begen at Rowan’s Island Grill food truck, which Swenson said has been “a summer fixture … for the last 5 years. Food is ono!”

Honolulu residents Bonnie Oppermann and Bill Spencer were in Boulder, Colo., where they found a place to satisfy their cravings for local food — L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. The owner of the L&L franchise snapped their picture.

Pearl City resident Sally Takamine said she “ran into Aloha Espresso Bar while walking around Old Montreal” in Quebec. Photo by Paul Takamine.

