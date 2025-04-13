Signs of Hawaiian Life in the Universe
Pearl City resident Sally Takamine said she “ran into Aloha Espresso Bar while walking around Old Montreal” in Quebec. Photo by Paul Takamine.
Honolulu residents Bonnie Oppermann and Bill Spencer were in Boulder, Colo., where they found a place to satisfy their cravings for local food — L&L Hawaiian Barbecue. The owner of the L&L franchise snapped their picture.
Stan Swenson of Makakilo documented his trip to Harrison, Idaho, with a snapshot of friends Kay Rowley and Brad Begen at Rowan’s Island Grill food truck, which Swenson said has been “a summer fixture … for the last 5 years. Food is ono!”