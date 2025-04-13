Vroom! Touring Italy’s supercar factories
FEDERICO BORELLA / NEW YORK TIMES
Visitors look at a car on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello, Italy, in February. Ferrari’s lackluster factory experience is offset by its top-notch museums.
FEDERICO BORELLA / NEW YORK TIMES
A worker tests one of the cars’ distinctive scissor doors at the Lamborghini factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy, in February. The cars vary in color from matte black to mac-and-cheese orange to highlighter yellow and look like spaceships.
FEDERICO BORELLA / NEW YORK TIMES
Visitors look at cars on display at the Ferrari Museum in Modena, Italy, in February In the country’s “Motor Valley,” racecar enthusiasts can admire, and even drive, Maseratis, Lamborghinis, Ferraris and more.