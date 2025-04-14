Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Crash closes both Honolulu-bound lanes of H-3 inside Harano Tunnel

By Star-Advertiser staff

Last updated 9:08 a.m.

A motor vehicle crash closed both Honolulu-bound lanes of the H-3 freeway inside the Harano Tunnel early this morning, prompting a traffic alert and significant delays.

The state Department of Transportation posted on X at 8:12 a.m. that both westbound lanes toward Halawa and Honolulu were shut down due to the crash. The incident occurred inside the Harano Tunnel.

Officials urged motorists to avoid the area and expect delays while crews worked to clear the scene. The extent of the crash and any injuries were not immediately known.

As of mid-morning, there was no estimated time for when the lanes would reopen.

