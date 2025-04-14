Driver, 33, charged in fatal Kipapa Gulch crash

Honolulu police have charged the 33-year-old man arrested in connection with a fatal crash near the Kipapa Gulch Bridge in Mililani that killed his juvenile passenger early Saturday morning.

Police said Sunday the man was charged with second-degree negligent homicide and driving without a license. He was arrested at the scene following the 4:30 a.m. crash on Kamehameha Highway just before Lanikuhana Avenue.

According to police, the suspect was speeding and overtaking vehicles while heading southbound when he lost control, veered into the northbound lanes and hit a fence. The vehicle then careened back across the highway, struck a guardrail and ejected his juvenile passenger.

The passenger was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

Police said speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors. It is unknown if drugs played a role.

This is Oahu’s 22nd traffic fatality of the year, compared to nine at this time in 2024. The investigation remains ongoing.