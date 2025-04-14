Hawaii police investigate fatal Ocean View car fire

Hawaii Island police are investigating a fatal car fire that left one person dead Sunday afternoon.

Officials said that about 3:26 p.m. police and fire personnel responded to a vehicle on fire in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

When they arrived, they found a four-door sedan fully engulfed in flames. After extinguishing the fire, responders discovered the remains of a body within the passenger area of the car.

Police said the identity of the victim and the cause of the fire are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808)-960-3118.