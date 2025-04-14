Oahu child with measles recovers; 92 people identified for possible exposure

Hawaii Department of Health officials today said the child confirmed to have measles on Oahu after international travel has fully recovered at home, and they have identified 92 people who may have been exposed.

The department on April 8 announced Hawaii’s first measles case of the year in a child under age 5 who returned from international travel. An adult member of the child’s household who came down with symptoms remains a presumptive case.

As of today, no new suspected measles cases have otherwise been reported in Hawaii, according to a department news release.

Through contact-tracing efforts, health officials have identified 92 individuals exposed to one or both cases at various locations on Oahu, including Manoa Valley District Park and Queen’s Island Urgent Care at Kapahulu. They have reached 88 of these contacts, DOH said.

All but 10 of these individuals have been vaccinated against measles or have other evidence of immunity to measles, DOH said. The 10 people with no evidence of immunity have been instructed to isolate at home, and are under active monitoring, health officials said.

”There may be individuals who were exposed in public settings and are not known to DOH,” they said in a news release. “DOH has identified all exposed contacts from all exposure locations except the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Members of the public may have been exposed to measles if they were at the following locations at Honolulu airport during these specified times:

>> March 30, 10:50 a.m.-2 p.m.: C gates, customs and baggage claim area.

>> April 4, 1-7 p.m.: Terminal 2 departures, TSA checkpoints, and gate area for Delta flight 309 to Atlanta.

Health officials said symptoms of measles may appear up to 21 days after exposure. Anyone who may have been exposed and develops measles symptoms should isolate at home and contact their doctor immediately, DOH said. They should also inform the Health Department immediately of possible exposure and symptoms via its disease reporting line is 808-586-4586.

The department offers the following advice and information regarding the highly contagious disease:

>> If exposed, be vigilant. The first symptoms of measles usually start seven to 10 days after exposure but can start as late as 21 days. A rash will follow other symptoms in two to four days.

>> Symptoms include runny nose, watery eyes, cough, fever greater than 101 degrees and a rash, beginning on the face and spreading downward.

>> Measles spreads through direct contact with an infected person or through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

>> An infected person can spread measles to others from four days before developing a rash through four days afterward. The virus can remain in the air up to two hours after an infected person has left the room.

>> There is no specific treatment for measles. Care of patients with measles consists mainly of ensuring adequate intake of fluids, bed rest and fever control. Patients with complications may need treatment specific to their situation.

>> Vaccination is the best way to be protect and prevent an outbreak. Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has no immunity against measles, should contact their health care provider about getting the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine.