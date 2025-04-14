Waimea Bay restrooms close for major renovations

The restrooms at the popular Waimea Bay Beach Park on Oahu’s North Shore have been closed, starting today, for scheduled renovations.

City officials said the $687,732 renovation project, which includes complete reconstruction of the comfort station’s roof and bathroom repairs, will require the closure of the entire facility for at least five months.

The anticipated completion date of the renovations and reopening is by the end of September.

In the meantime, officials from the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation said a dozen portable toilets, including two ADA-accessible bathrooms, will be available to the public. The beach showers will also remain available.

No public parking is expected to be affected by the project. An area adjacent to the restrooms, however, will be used to stage equipment.

DPR staff are working with first responders to relocate their equipment and to ensure there is no disruption to emergency services during the renovations.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

DPR said renovations begin with a complete roof reconstruction that will replace support beams and shingles at the restrooms, which were contracted out to Moriyama Construction Inc. at a cost of $687,732.

Following the roofing work, in-house DPR maintenance staff will improve bathroom fixtures, partitions, and flooring.

“The facility restorations are part of DPR’s Kakou for Parks effort to revitalize some of our most heavily used park facilities, such as playgrounds, outdoor courts, and bathrooms,” said DPR in a news release. “Since 2015, this has resulted in renovations to 176 comfort stations around the island. We greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of kamaaina and malihini (locals and tourists) who plan on visiting Waimea Beach during this facility improvement effort.”