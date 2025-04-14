Letter: An extreme solution to affordable housing

The tangle of tax credits for developers, coupled with portions of a project being allocated for affordable housing, has not worked. A building permit is required to put up a building. What could be accomplished if the politicians put citizens first, not special interests?

In order to obtain a permit for a new development, what if the city and county established the selling prices for the entire project to make them truly affordable? The landowner would then be faced with a decision to design and build a product for that sales price or sell the land. Eventually, the price of that land would reach a point where the project would be economically feasible. The price would have to stay affordable in perpetuity. Otherwise, the problem doesn’t stay solved. Those who can save and eventually move up can do so. Extreme problems need extreme solutions.

Doug Tonokawa

Kailua

