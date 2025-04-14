Letter: Anti-vax propaganda puts community at risk

Monday, April 14, 2025
75°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
Refusing vaccinations of transmissible diseases like measles is like driving drunk: You are imposing your choices about the level of risk you are OK with on others.
Hawaii will have to decide what to do with unvaccinated children, if anything. Perhaps each school district can have a separate school for them or they can do online school.
The link between autism and the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine was never verified. Hopefully those promoting vaccine hesitancy will be held legally and financially responsible for any deaths or permanent disabilities that arise because people followed their advice. Maybe they can find less dangerous sound bites to campaign on. And maybe that is why Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently endorsed the MMR vaccine.
Ann Marten
Kailua
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), 529-4750 (fax), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter