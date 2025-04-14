Letter: Anti-vax propaganda puts community at risk

Refusing vaccinations of transmissible diseases like measles is like driving drunk: You are imposing your choices about the level of risk you are OK with on others.

Hawaii will have to decide what to do with unvaccinated children, if anything. Perhaps each school district can have a separate school for them or they can do online school.

The link between autism and the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine was never verified. Hopefully those promoting vaccine hesitancy will be held legally and financially responsible for any deaths or permanent disabilities that arise because people followed their advice. Maybe they can find less dangerous sound bites to campaign on. And maybe that is why Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently endorsed the MMR vaccine.

Ann Marten

Kailua

