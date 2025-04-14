Letter: E-bike laws won’t help until kids see the light

Laws being considered to protect e-bike riders, like helmets and speed limits, probably won’t fix this problem unless strictly enforced by the e-bike rider’s parent. Many young e-bike riders don’t seem to understand the risks.

This is based on the teenager who drove by me the other day on an e-bike, passing me on Lunalilo Home Road, going above the speed limit with no helmet and weaving because it was hard to text and steer at the same time while trying to shade the phone screen. As I went up the hill on Hawaii Kai Drive, he pulled behind me to put his phone away in his pocket, then headed past Kamiloiki Elementary School proudly doing a wheelie.

Impressive, but without his friends to see him, what’s the point? This may just be Darwinian selection and no amount of legislation will help.

Greg Schmidt

Hawaii Kai

