Letter: U.S. turns blind eye toward Israel, Gaza

Gazans keep dying, many killed with U.S.-manufactured arms. Do we and our congressional representatives care about them, and the fact that humanitarian aid is no longer widely available to alleviate at least some of their suffering and death? Or have we come to the morally bankrupt position that caring for the Palestinians is perceived as being antisemitic or siding with terrorists?

The U.S. has the power to stop the Israeli government from continuing its total destruction of Gaza and the West Bank, but it has virtually done nothing. It seems like we believe that Palestinian lives don’t matter. Or, at best, matter some, but not enough for us to do anything significant.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

