Off the news: Social Security phone service still ringing

Hawaii’s seniors are breathing a sigh of relief after the Trump administration nixed its plan to cut off phone access to apply for, or update Social Security benefits. The cut-off, which has been scheduled to take effect today, would have forced seniors without internet access or know-how to visit Social Security offices — a difficult option for rural, mobility-impaired and low-income seniors.

That’s a serious concern in Hawaii, where about 30% of seniors rely on Social Security — the U.S. government-administered, earnings-based program — for more than half of their retirement income.