Bill would fund Hawaii island health center expansion

A bill that would provide funding for Hawaii Island Community Health Center to expand the reach of its serv­ices to about 55,000 patients yearly is making its way through the state Legislature.

The $80 million in special purpose revenue bonds sought by House Bill 341 would help HICHC purchase or lease land to develop four additional health care facilities.

The additional 32 new primary care exam rooms across the four new sites would offer the ability to serve 15,000 more patients a year, according to HICHC estimates.

“By issuing special purpose revenue bonds, the state of Hawaii can facilitate the construction of much-needed new primary care infrastructure without imposing undue financial strain on taxpayers,” said HICHC President and CEO Richard Taaffe.

Currently, HICHC serves 40,000 patients annually — 60% of whom are Medicaid beneficiaries — through the 25 sites it operates islandwide, the nonprofit said in its statement of support for the bill.

“Hawaii Island Community Health Center plays a pivotal role in providing comprehensive, affordable and accessible primary health care to residents who often face significant barriers to receiving timely medical attention,” Taaffe said. “The current limitations in health care infrastructure — whether due to geographic isolation, financial constraints or other shortages — underscore the necessity of supporting this expansion effort.”

The bill, which was introduced in the House by Rep. Nicole Lowen of Kona in mid-January and transferred to the Senate on Feb. 28, received support from the Hawaii Primary Care Association and Aloha Care at multiple readings, along with a private citizen, Daisy Chung, who provided additional testimony in support on March 28.

“This is particularly important for underserved areas on Hawaii Island, where access can be limited,” Chung said. “By supporting HB 341, we are investing in the health and well-being of our community, reducing health care disparities, and promoting a healthier future for all.”

According to HICHC’s expansion goals, the first proposed development would be a new 45,000-square-foot facility in North Kona offering medical, dental, behavioral health, specialty care and a pharmacy. Additionally, a new 10,000-square-foot primary health facility serving Pahoa and neighboring Puna communities would be built with the funds.

The funding also would allow for a 10,000-square-foot building in Hilo to be converted from an administrative space into a “one-stop primary health care facility for women’s health, pediatric care and family medicine,” according to HICHC.

Finally, a building in Naalehu that was a six- bedroom plantation house would be repurposed using the funds to offer housing for health care workers at HICHC’s medical and dental clinic there, Taaffe said.

The funding potentially obtained through this legislation also would support additional projects HICHC plans to establish in the future, such as the expansion of school-based clinics, an expansion of a dental clinic in Keaau, and renovations to other existing facilities, Taaffe said.

“Our goal is to increase access to primary care islandwide,” Taaffe said.