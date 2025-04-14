Navy seeks to reactivate wells closed during Red Hill crisis
JAMM AQUINO / 2021
Above, a hydrant pumped ground water into four large filtration tanks in Pearl City in 2021. The Navy, worked with contractors to flush water lines at the Pearl City Peninsula military housing neighborhood.
KEVIN KNODELL / KKNODELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Top, members of the Red Hill Community Representation Initiative hold signs outside the Pacific Fleet’s Headquarters where they called on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to ensure the Navy keeps its promise to both shut down and clean up the Red Hill site.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2024
The Board of Water Supply drilled a new well in Halawa last year to monitor the water quality near the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage facility.
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2022
The Navy leads a media tour of the Red Hill Shaft in Halawa after jet fuel contaminated water in the shaft.