Vital Statistics: April 3-10, 2025

Today Last updated 11:36 p.m.

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, April 3-10

>> Chad William Barber and Sierra Callie Bonilla

>> Jordan Michael Berardini and Valerie Francis Babauta

>> Jennifer Michelle Bishop and Zachary Charles Hughes

>> Vaughn Jay Bowles and Amelia Ann Mietchen

>> Karissa Lee Ann Bowser and Stephen Joseph Stoffel

>> Bradley Earl Boyles II and Heather Rose Adams

>> Erica Niamh Carrie and Maxwell Henry Van Rees

>> Adrian Gonzalo Ceballos Mendoza and Diana Lorena Lopez

>> Leigha Marie Cline and Cody Lynn Cain

>> Sandra Marlene Contreras and Timothy John Isaac Ruiz

>> Arlindo Daibert Neto and Maria Laura Calmon De Oliveira

>> Justice Chance Davis and Mario Aceves

>> Patricia Lynn Del Vecchio and Kipp Christin Utemark

>> Axel William Erickson and Hailey Joelle States

>> Jordan Julian Fearn and Tia May Lambourn

>> Sabrina Anne Mina Feliciano and Mathew Lantz Munoz Soria

>> Zeyu Feng and Li Yin

>> Joy Hitta Flores and Angel Eduardo Melendez

>> Darcia Brianne Harano-Myerson and Shane David Cabral

>> Gene Autry Hightower and Stephenie Omega Wiggins

>> Hezekiah Jazer Iaea and Lisa Marie Leslie Austin

>> Serenity Faith Karber and Aiden Neil Dunham

>> Jacob Bruce Korolak and Megan Elizabeth LaPlante

>> Grethel E. Lezama Flores and George Jovany Becerra

>> Hugo John Billy Lindh and Alison May Barragan

>> Julia Catherine McCoy and Frederick Newberry Amyett

>> Alena Molostnova and Christopher Lee Winchester

>> Randall Kaoru Morita and Mary Ann Arellano Llapitan

>> Kurt John Muehlheuser and Erin Mathias NaPier

>> Kristen Keo Kame Nakasone and Janelle Sumiko Uekawa

>> Conor Joel Nordberg and Sanjna Sanjay Patil

>> Jordan Kawaiola Ikehara Passas and Kekoa Ali‘i O Ka Hale Calvo Lopes

>> Jessica Reyes and Maurice Marcel Williams

>> Jonathan Andrew Rombaoa and Mikki Yumi Tsuchida

>> Micah Mitsuo Soga and Erika Ivy Dalaten Yuson

>> Jeffrey Jun Kit Suen and Maria Laura Gomez Sanchez

>> Joshua Ralph Webb and Olivia Uchenna Ngene

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, April 3-10

>> Asher Rae Emiko Adora

>> Makana Russo Yamashige Leary Ah Quin

>> Malcolm Montae Anderson III

>> Danny Kaipo Aumua-Wilson

>> Chisako Beasty Bellerose Kalai

>> Makena Stone Ka‘eomekeola Blahnik

>> Theron Makana Pulama Carter

>> Kainoa Gabriel Cerezo Paia

>> Leialohalani Drummond

>> Ava Mahina DuFrain

>> Jayleen Christie Dulay

>> Isaiah-Storm Conrad Ednilao

>> Alyah Lilyann Garcia-Pacis

>> Luna Elise Jauregui-Harte

>> Jemson J4 Johnny Farata

>> Kahekili Kalanikaumaiiluna Johnson

>> Kulanihako‘ikawaiho‘olaokalani Kaue Kamakea-Ohelo

>> Hunny Ho‘oulu Hoshiakari Macanas-Naniole Furutani

>> Aleya-Mae Kamaluonalani Manamea Samuelu

>> Jemini Kamea‘ono‘olaniokameli Saribay

>> Trystyn Kaiolohia Souza

>> Rhyzelle Chianee Pascua Spence

>> Jasper Bowen Wang-He

>> Deja-Rylee Kenye Weilbacher

>> Kobe Kazuo Yamamoto-Medina

