Vital Statistics: April 3-10, 2025
Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, April 3-10
>> Chad William Barber and Sierra Callie Bonilla
>> Jordan Michael Berardini and Valerie Francis Babauta
Don't miss out on what's happening!
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
>> Jennifer Michelle Bishop and Zachary Charles Hughes
>> Vaughn Jay Bowles and Amelia Ann Mietchen
>> Karissa Lee Ann Bowser and Stephen Joseph Stoffel
>> Bradley Earl Boyles II and Heather Rose Adams
>> Erica Niamh Carrie and Maxwell Henry Van Rees
>> Adrian Gonzalo Ceballos Mendoza and Diana Lorena Lopez
>> Leigha Marie Cline and Cody Lynn Cain
>> Sandra Marlene Contreras and Timothy John Isaac Ruiz
>> Arlindo Daibert Neto and Maria Laura Calmon De Oliveira
>> Justice Chance Davis and Mario Aceves
>> Patricia Lynn Del Vecchio and Kipp Christin Utemark
>> Axel William Erickson and Hailey Joelle States
>> Jordan Julian Fearn and Tia May Lambourn
>> Sabrina Anne Mina Feliciano and Mathew Lantz Munoz Soria
>> Zeyu Feng and Li Yin
>> Joy Hitta Flores and Angel Eduardo Melendez
>> Darcia Brianne Harano-Myerson and Shane David Cabral
>> Gene Autry Hightower and Stephenie Omega Wiggins
>> Hezekiah Jazer Iaea and Lisa Marie Leslie Austin
>> Serenity Faith Karber and Aiden Neil Dunham
>> Jacob Bruce Korolak and Megan Elizabeth LaPlante
>> Grethel E. Lezama Flores and George Jovany Becerra
>> Hugo John Billy Lindh and Alison May Barragan
>> Julia Catherine McCoy and Frederick Newberry Amyett
>> Alena Molostnova and Christopher Lee Winchester
>> Randall Kaoru Morita and Mary Ann Arellano Llapitan
>> Kurt John Muehlheuser and Erin Mathias NaPier
>> Kristen Keo Kame Nakasone and Janelle Sumiko Uekawa
>> Conor Joel Nordberg and Sanjna Sanjay Patil
>> Jordan Kawaiola Ikehara Passas and Kekoa Ali‘i O Ka Hale Calvo Lopes
>> Jessica Reyes and Maurice Marcel Williams
>> Jonathan Andrew Rombaoa and Mikki Yumi Tsuchida
>> Micah Mitsuo Soga and Erika Ivy Dalaten Yuson
>> Jeffrey Jun Kit Suen and Maria Laura Gomez Sanchez
>> Joshua Ralph Webb and Olivia Uchenna Ngene
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, April 3-10
>> Asher Rae Emiko Adora
>> Makana Russo Yamashige Leary Ah Quin
>> Malcolm Montae Anderson III
>> Danny Kaipo Aumua-Wilson
>> Chisako Beasty Bellerose Kalai
>> Makena Stone Ka‘eomekeola Blahnik
>> Theron Makana Pulama Carter
>> Kainoa Gabriel Cerezo Paia
>> Leialohalani Drummond
>> Ava Mahina DuFrain
>> Jayleen Christie Dulay
>> Isaiah-Storm Conrad Ednilao
>> Alyah Lilyann Garcia-Pacis
>> Luna Elise Jauregui-Harte
>> Jemson J4 Johnny Farata
>> Kahekili Kalanikaumaiiluna Johnson
>> Kulanihako‘ikawaiho‘olaokalani Kaue Kamakea-Ohelo
>> Hunny Ho‘oulu Hoshiakari Macanas-Naniole Furutani
>> Aleya-Mae Kamaluonalani Manamea Samuelu
>> Jemini Kamea‘ono‘olaniokameli Saribay
>> Trystyn Kaiolohia Souza
>> Rhyzelle Chianee Pascua Spence
>> Jasper Bowen Wang-He
>> Deja-Rylee Kenye Weilbacher
>> Kobe Kazuo Yamamoto-Medina