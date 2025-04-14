UH water polo wins BWC regular season

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

The University of Hawaii women’s water polo team captured the Big West regular-season title after beating Cal State Fullerton 14-4 at Fullerton College pool in Fullerton, Calif., on Sunday.

Ema Vernoux, Bernadette Doyle and Jordan Wedderburn each scored three goals for the Rainbow Wahine (18-4, 7-0 Big West), who set a program record with their 15th consecutive regular-season conference win.

Vernoux posted her team-high 16th hat trick this season, just ahead of Wedderburn (12th hat trick) and Doyle (11th).

Goalie Daisy Logtens made three saves while playing the first half.

The Rainbow Wahine will be the No. 1 seed in the BWC water polo championship scheduled for April 25-27 at the Anteater Aquatics Complex in Irvine, Calif.

Wahine beach team swept on senior night

The University of Hawaii Wahine beach volleyball team lost both matches on senior night on Sunday.

The BeachBows lost to Cal 5-0 before falling to Grand Canyon at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. UH lost all four matches in the four-match homestand.

Following that match, Rainbow Wahine players Amirah Ali, Alana Embry, Kendall Kaelin and Cami Loker were honored as part of Senior Night festivities.

Rainbow sailors finish second in team race

The University of Hawaii coed sailing team finished runner-up at the PCCSC Team Race Championship this past weekend at Stanford, Calif. It was UH’s best performance at this event since 2017.

Host Stanford raced a perfect 19-0 to secure the championship.

The Rainbow sailors went 6-3 in the first round, followed by a 4-1 and 3-2 in rounds two and three to finish the day with an overall record of 13-6.

Sailing for UH this weekend were Erik Anderson, Amanda Turner, Martha Schuessler, Everett McAvoy, Arden Rathkopf, Vivian Bønsager, Kees Horn, and Sophia Shaeffer.