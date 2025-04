Scoreboard – April 14, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Point Loma vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

ILH: Maryknoll vs. ‘Iolani, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Damien vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

FLAG FOOTBALL

OIA: Tournament, first round. At Farrington, McKinley vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.; Waianae vs. Kaimuki, 7 p.m. At Leilehua, Aiea vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m.

GOLF

OIA: Championships, first round, 7 a.m. at Pearl at Kalauao.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 4 p.m.

OIA West: Mililani at Waianae, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Radford at Kahuku, 3 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Team Tournament. Final, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 4:30 p.m. Third place, Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Tournament, Round 1,

‘Iolani at Hawaii Baptist; University at Mid-Pacific; Saint Louis at Kamehameha. Matches start at 6 p.m.

ILH boys Varsity II: Kamehameha I-AA at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.; Island Pacific at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: McKinley at Kalaheo;

Kailua at Kaimuki; Kalani at Kahuku;

Roosevelt at Kaiser; Farrington at Castle. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. Also:

Anuenue at Moanalua (varsity only at

5:30 p.m.).

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. at ‘Iolani. Varsity I-AA, Mid-Pacific at

Punahou, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha,

3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Punahou at Mid-Pacific,

3:30 p.m.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Three-Way Tie-Breaker Playoff,

Game 1, TBD vs. TBD, 5 p.m. at TBD.

OIA: Tournament, quarterfinals. At Castle, Waianae/Kaimuki winner vs. Mililani,

5:30 p.m.; McKinley/Campbell winner vs. Castle, 7 p.m. At Nanakuli, Kaiser/Leilehua winner vs. Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea/

Kahuku winner vs. Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

OIA: Championships, final round, 7 a.m. at Pearl at Kalauao.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Pac-Five at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei vs. Campbell, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Aiea at Waialua, 3 p.m.; Kailua vs. Farrington, 3 p.m. at Lanakila

District Park field.

TENNIS

Big West men: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii,

4 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

ILH boys: Punahou I-AA vs. Hawaii Baptist, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Le Jardin vs. Maryknoll, 4:15 p.m. at Central Oahu

Regional Park; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Round 2 Team Tournament

Consolation Finals, TBD.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Assets (PBA) at Maryknoll; Hanalani at Hawaiian Mission. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Pearl City at Waianae; Leilehua at Aiea; Campbell at Waipahu; Waialua at Kapolei; Radford at Nanakuli.

JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

SOFTBALL

OIA East

Saturday

At McKinley

Kaiser 10, Moanalua 4

W—Makenzie Yokoyama. Leading hitters—

Kais: Audrey Higa 2 runs; Lia Hamamura 2-2, 2 runs; Paisley Kuba 2 runs; Sadie

Tanabe 2-3, HR, 6 RBIs; Madeline Nelson 2b. Moan: K Sato 2-4, 2b; E Tome 2 runs; Hunter Jackson 2b; P Woodall 2b.

ILH

Saturday

Punahou I-AA 15, Sacred Hearts 13

W—K. Morimoto. Leading hitters—Pun: C. Makaiau 2-6, 2 runs; S. Conde 2-4, 2 RBIs. SHA: D. Tautofi 4-5, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.

Baseball

Pacwest

Sunday

At Les Murakami Stadium

First Game

Vanguard 3, Chaminade 1

W—Chris Paruleski (7 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Leading hitters—VU: Jaxson Davis, 1-4, HR; Fred Buckson 1-4, 2B; Tyler Shigenaka 1-3, run, 2B. Cham: Jarin Banis 2-3

Second Game

Vanguard 10, Chaminade 0

W—Maxwell Montplaisir (21⁄3, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K). Leading hitters: VU—Jaxson Davis 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs; Josh Schleichardt 2-3, 2 HR, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Noah Madole 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Tyler Shigenaka 2-4, 2B; Abe Hernandez 2-4; Christopher Famolaro 2-3., Cham—Casey Kudell 1-3, 2B; Alex Greb 1-2.

Note: Chaminade only had 2 hits.

Records: Vanguard (25-17, 21-15 PacWest); Chaminade (17-24, 15-21).

FLAG FOOTBALL

OIA PLAYOFFS

Today

First Round

At Farrington

McKinley vs. Campbell, 5:30 p.m.

Waianae vs. Kaimuki, 7 p.m.

At Leilehua

Aiea vs. Kahuku, 5:30 p.m.

Kaiser vs. Leilehua, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Quarterfinals

At Castle

Waianae/Kaimuki winner vs. Mililani,

5:30 p.m.

McKinley/Campbell winner vs. Castle,

7 p.m.

At Nanakuli

Kaiser/Leilehua winner vs. Moanalua,

5:30 p.m.

Aiea/Kahuku winner vs. Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

At Moanalua

Games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Pearl City

Games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday

At Mililani

Final

Semifinal winnner, 7 p.m.

Third Place

Semifinal loser, 5:30 p.m.

At Farrington

Fifth Place

Game at 5:30 p.m.

Seventh Place

Game at 7 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE

Senior Weekend

At UH Clarence T.C. Ching Complex

Sunday

No. 10 California 5, No. 16 Hawaii 0

1. Emma Donley/Portia Sherman (CAL) def. Amirah Ali/Alana Embry (UH) 21-17, 21-12

2. Mila Vugrincic/Maile Somera (CAL) def. Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) 21-19, 13-21, 15-9

3. Gia Fisher/Sierra Caffo (CAL) def. Jesse Mann/Jasmine Wandeler (UH) 21-16, 21-14

4. Ella Sears/Alexand Young-Gomez (CAL) def. Sophie Buschmann/Sydney Miller (UH) 21-17, 21-8

5. Marilu Pally/Ella Dreibholz (CAL) def. Sydney Amiatu/Kristen Serrano (UH) 21-15, 21-12

Ext. Christine DeRoos/Julia Capps (CAL) def. Ayva Moi/Kendall Kaelin (UH) 21-15

Records: California 22-6; Hawaii 12-18. Order of finish: (5, 4, 3, 2, 1)

No. 13 Grand Canyon 4, No. 16 Hawaii 1

1. Adriana Ferro/Ines Piret (GCU) def. Amirah Ali/Alana Embry (UH) 21-17, 12-21, 15-11.

2. Katie Keefe/Rhea Kohl (GCU) def. Sarah Burton/Caprice Lorenzo (UH) 15-21, 23-21, 19-17.

3. Becca Drake/Jessica Drake (GCU) def. Jesse Mann/Jasmine Wandeler (UH) 12-21, 21-17, 15-9

4. Karynn Garrow/Sophia Hladyniuk (GCU) def. Sophie Buschmann/Sydney Miller (UH) 16-21, 21-19, 15-11

5. Sydney Amiatu/Kristen Serrano (UH) def. Madi Bogle/Regan Holmer (GCU) 21-18, 21-19

Records: Grand Canyon 19-8; Hawaii 12-19. Order of finish: (5, 4, 3, 2, 1)