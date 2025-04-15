Honu nesting season suspends overnight camping at Bellows

Overnight camping at Bellows Field Beach Park will be suspended from April 30 to Aug. 28 due to the upcoming honu nesting period.

City officials and the Marine Corps Base Hawaii announced today that while weekend day use of the Waimanalo beach will be allowed, the suspension will apply to overnight camping and the twilight use of the bathroom shower facility.

The camping suspension has been a constant since 2020, when honu nesting sites started to appear on the Windward Oahu coastline when city parks closed during the pandemic and human visitation dropped significantly.

Weekday military training exercises will continue, a statement said, with “protection measures for identified nesting sites, restricting use of those areas.”

“It is necessary to ensure the safety of this federally protected culturally significant endangered species in anticipation of honu nesting, incubating, and hatching along this popular shoreline,” according to the statement.

The suspension is scheduled to be lifted in time for the Labor Day weekend, which begins Aug. 29, but officials said the suspension could be extended through September if an active honu nesting site is documented in the area.

The statement also said that community, military and park officials have documented illegal beach off-roading, camping fires, off-leash dogs, illegal trash dumping and the presence of artificial lighting — all of which threaten the safety of the nesting turtles.

Nesting sites will be cornered off from human use with posted signs as they are confirmed.

Officials encourage the reporting of any disturbing or illegal behavior against the turtles or nests by calling 808-285-9529 or 808-257-2123.