Man, 82, dies after crashing into tree in Waialua

An 82-year-old man died this morning after crashing into a tree in Waialua, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on Kaukonahua Road when the man lost control of the vehicle he was driving and struck a large tree. EMS responded to the scene but said the man suffered life-ending injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division said in a news release that the man was traveling west on Kaukonahua Road “and, for reasons unknown, veered right of the roadway and collided with a tree.”

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according t0 police, who added that neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors in the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

This was Oahu’s 23 traffic fatality in 2025 compared with nine at the same time in 2024.

