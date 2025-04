Rarely do we have a public policy solution on which we all agree. The bill to establish an early learning apprenticeship grant program using public-private partnerships to bolster child care and early learning in Hawaii (House Bill 549, Senate Draft 1) has garnered widespread support so far.

For the first time in a long time, state and county government agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals agree that this bill successfully tackles a number of critical issues affecting Hawaii families. The grant program unites us rather than divides us and gives us all hope for a brighter future.

Reliable child care and early learning are critical for working families to survive Hawaii’s high cost of living and for businesses to meet their workforce demands. Yet, parents and guardians who choose to work must make tremendous financial sacrifices.

According to 2024 statistics from the national nonprofit First Five Years Fund, which surveyed all 50 states, a married couple in Hawaii earning a median income of $125,643 pays 18% of their total household income on infant care in a child care center. It’s even more challenging for a single-parent family: more than half, or 52.5% of their median income of $43,050, goes to infant care in a child care center.

The apprenticeship grant program helps to make early care and learning more affordable and supports businesses and our local economy by allowing parents and guardians to remain in the workforce.

Many across our islands who can stay in the workforce are well acquainted with the challenges of finding quality child care and early learning opportunities, primarily because of our state’s chronic shortage of early learning professionals.

Statewide, about 50,000 more spaces are needed to meet the demand for child care. The early learning apprenticeship grant program helps fill this gap this by enabling licensed providers to participate in state or federally approved Early Learning Registered Apprenticeship Programs. According to the Department of Human Services, the state would see a return of up to 14 new child care spaces for every new apprentice. These additional spaces will help trim long waitlists and provide welcome support for working families struggling to find care.

The apprenticeship grant program administered by the University of Hawaii not only provides relief by expanding our early childhood infrastructure, but also raises the bar on the quality of early care and learning programs in Hawaii. The contributions and impact of child care and early learning professionals in Hawaii are undervalued. They earn a median wage of $13 to $17 per hour. State funding will enable early learning providers to offer more attractive compensation, starting at $17 to $19 per hour for on-the-job, earn-while-you-learn training and professional development for apprentices. At the same time, they are pursuing a higher education degree, which increases their pay as they complete degrees and obtain certifications.

The apprenticeship grant program incentivizes these professionals to serve in a sector critical to our state’s economic infrastructure. This is key to laying the foundation for a steady, sustainable pipeline of early learning professionals and support for a workforce that spans all sectors statewide.

While other important bills to support families, such as paid family and medical leave, died an early death in this legislative session, the early learning apprenticeship grant program has been a source of consolation for Hawaii families and businesses. Further, with the uncertainty caused by seemingly capricious federal government decisions, federal funding freezes, and mass layoffs in federal government agencies, the early learning apprenticeship grant program instills a sense of stability and calm for Hawaii families.

Let’s do what we can at the state level to make ohana a priority. Let’s take this early learning apprenticeship grant program over the finish line.

Chevelle Davis is director of early childhood and health policy for HCAN Speaks, the advocacy arm of the Hawaii Children’s Action Network; Melodie Vega is chief early education officer for Keiki O Ka Aina Family Learning Centers, which is registered to administer the apprenticeship program.