Letter: Canada could be land of opportunity for Hawaii

As a Canadian, I read with interest the letter to the editor suggesting Hawaii secede and become Canada’s 11th province (“Hawaii can secede, become Canadian,” Star-Advertiser, March 30). While Canada is not perfect, the benefits to Hawaii joining our country would be significant.

First, Hawaii would be the sixth-largest province by population and have much more political clout than it presently has.

Second, we have universal health care. Third, there is less crime and more gun control legislation.

Fourth, Native Hawaiians would have rights to their land and cultural protections under our constitution.

Fifth, we have a superior education system, as demonstrated by international testing.

Sixth, we have free speech rights and we don’t ban books.

Finally, I expect we could reach an agreement to allow the U.S. to have a military base in Hawaii. All in all, it would be a great deal for Hawaii and Canada.

Harry Wruck

Waikiki

