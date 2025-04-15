Letter: Case backs bill that could disenfranchise millions

Hawaii’s U.S. Rep. Ed Case was one of four Democrats to vote for the SAVE Act, which purports to address a problem with noncitizens who vote. There is no credible evidence that there is any such problem. Audits by election officials and numerous studies reflect that voter fraud by noncitizens is extremely rare. The law already includes severe penalties for noncitizens who illegally try to vote.

Yet, Case voted for a bill that would disenfranchise millions of Americans — mostly women and the poor — by requiring voters to prove citizenship through documentation, such as a passport or birth certificate. As many as 69 million women do not have a birth certificate that matches their married name.

This legislation appears to be an attempt by Republicans to prevent women and minorities from voting. As William Congreve wrote, and Case will discover, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

Joyce Y. Neeley

Waialae Iki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

