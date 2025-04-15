Letter: Look to future, let isle geothermal build steam

Generators and other heavy equipment at Puna Geothermal Venture on Hawaii island had shut down following a May 2018 volcanic eruption.

I was pleased to see the headline, “Geothermal power expansion builds steam,” in Sunday’s paper. I have learned the business from working with global experts on the geothermal assets of two Maori trusts in Aotearoa. One power plant is online; another is in the feasibility and design stage. We can replicate that success here.

Yet the article recycles decades-old opposition talking points from 1990-91, with no acknowledgment of the case for community-centered geothermal development as articulated by the distinguished cultural practitioner kumu Cy Bridges. Just days earlier, Bridges penned a column making the case for stepping up the pace to meet Hawaii’s goal of 100% renewable energy on the neighbor islands by 2035 (“Think like Kalakaua: Tap geothermal,” Star-Advertiser, Island Voices, April 9). And yes, he says, Tutu Pele would approve. The visionary King Kalakaua would have done it had he had the technology of today. That alone should tell us it’s time to look forward, not backward.

Ryan Matsumoto

President, Waika Consulting, LLC

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter