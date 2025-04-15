Letter: New rule: Enact a law, remove an old law

So, here we are again. Another session of the state Legislature that is going to sift through the complaints of fellow public servants (not the citizens) to find words to put to paper and create new laws that take our money or deny us our existing but fading freedoms. Our Legislature uses staff to dream up new laws.

But there are too many laws already. And too many that are worthless, obsolete or not enforced. Well, I want a law. Write and pass a law called the “Good Citizen Law Reduction Act.” It should force the Legislature to rescind three old laws for every new law that passes. Each new law has to include the name, act and Hawaii Revised Statutes number of the laws it rescinds. Let’s start with the “Traffic Camera Revenue Generation Act.” Write your legislator.

Steve Barnes

Kaneohe

