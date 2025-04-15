Letter: Transgender students are not political pawns

I’m writing in response to “The Big Q” on Friday: What do you think about anti-transgender policies in schools? The framing of this question is not only biased, it’s divisive and harmful. The three limited options fail to represent a full spectrum of beliefs, and worse, it leaves out one that should be obvious: “Disagree; kids should be allowed to be kids.”

Transgender children are not a political issue. They are children who, like all others, deserve to be safe, seen and supported in their schools. The question suggests that their rights are up for debate, and that’s unacceptable.

As a society, we have a responsibility to protect our keiki, not to pit them against one another in public opinion polls.

Celine Chang

Hawaii Kai

