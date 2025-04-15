Off the news: Be careful out there, traffic deaths are up

Tuesday, April 15, 2025
Hawaii’s year-to-date traffic deaths are up — to 43, as of April 12, as compared to 33 lives lost through April 30, 2024. Of the 43, 12 involved a motorcycle or moped — triple last year’s count at this time. Four deaths involved bicycles, and two of these involved e-bikes; 15 deaths involved pedestrians; 12 who died were drivers or passengers.
Oahu accounted for 22 of the traffic deaths — with speed and impaired/distracted driving among the most deadly behaviors, and road design a contributing factor. Unless or until traffic dangers can be engineered or legislated away, all who share the road must take defensive precautions.