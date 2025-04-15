Off the news: SAVE Act could hinder vote reregistrations

Hawaii’s Democratic U.S. Rep. Ed Case voted with the GOP on the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote in federal elections. On its face, this doesn’t sound unreasonable — but it would come with a considerable downside here, countering the progress Hawaii has made with encouraging voter registration, both online and in person.

As now written, forms of ID that don’t list birthplace are unacceptable, nixing most states’ driver’s licenses, even with the REAL ID gold star. And a change of legal name or address would require voters to reregister. This bill bears watching.