Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, April 15, 2025 75° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Sister’s testimony offers clues to what happened to girl’s body

By Leila Fujimori

Today Updated 11:35 p.m.

Crime in HawaiiEditors' Picks

STAR-ADVERTISER A fence near the area where Isabella Kalua was reported missing in Waimanalo was decorated with purple balloons, stuffed animals, flowers and signs in honor of her seventh birthday on Nov. 6, 2021. She was reported missing Sept. 12 from her adoptive parents’ home on Puha Street. Violet Kellogg, 6, scattered rose petals at the fence.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

A fence near the area where Isabella Kalua was reported missing in Waimanalo was decorated with purple balloons, stuffed animals, flowers and signs in honor of her seventh birthday on Nov. 6, 2021. She was reported missing Sept. 12 from her adoptive parents’ home on Puha Street. Violet Kellogg, 6, scattered rose petals at the fence.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Defendant Lehua Kalua appeared Monday in the courtroom of Judge Paul Wong for a motion to dismiss the charges against her. The hearing is scheduled for April 28.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

Defendant Lehua Kalua appeared Monday in the courtroom of Judge Paul Wong for a motion to dismiss the charges against her. The hearing is scheduled for April 28.

COURTESY PHOTO Isabella Kalua
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

Isabella Kalua

STAR-ADVERTISER The adoptive mother and father, Lehua Kalua and Isaac K. Kalua III, of missing Waimanalo girl Isabella Kalua (also known as Ariel Pilialoha Sellers) were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder on Nov. 10, 2021, as part of an FBI and Honolulu police investigation into the child’s disappearance. FBI agents erected a tent while investigating the Kalua family home at 41-610 Puha St.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

The adoptive mother and father, Lehua Kalua and Isaac K. Kalua III, of missing Waimanalo girl Isabella Kalua (also known as Ariel Pilialoha Sellers) were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder on Nov. 10, 2021, as part of an FBI and Honolulu police investigation into the child’s disappearance. FBI agents erected a tent while investigating the Kalua family home at 41-610 Puha St.

STAR-ADVERTISER A fence near the area where Isabella Kalua was reported missing in Waimanalo was decorated with purple balloons, stuffed animals, flowers and signs in honor of her seventh birthday on Nov. 6, 2021. She was reported missing Sept. 12 from her adoptive parents’ home on Puha Street. Violet Kellogg, 6, scattered rose petals at the fence.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Defendant Lehua Kalua appeared Monday in the courtroom of Judge Paul Wong for a motion to dismiss the charges against her. The hearing is scheduled for April 28.
COURTESY PHOTO Isabella Kalua
STAR-ADVERTISER The adoptive mother and father, Lehua Kalua and Isaac K. Kalua III, of missing Waimanalo girl Isabella Kalua (also known as Ariel Pilialoha Sellers) were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder on Nov. 10, 2021, as part of an FBI and Honolulu police investigation into the child’s disappearance. FBI agents erected a tent while investigating the Kalua family home at 41-610 Puha St.