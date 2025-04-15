Sister’s testimony offers clues to what happened to girl’s body
STAR-ADVERTISER
A fence near the area where Isabella Kalua was reported missing in Waimanalo was decorated with purple balloons, stuffed animals, flowers and signs in honor of her seventh birthday on Nov. 6, 2021. She was reported missing Sept. 12 from her adoptive parents’ home on Puha Street. Violet Kellogg, 6, scattered rose petals at the fence.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Defendant Lehua Kalua appeared Monday in the courtroom of Judge Paul Wong for a motion to dismiss the charges against her. The hearing is scheduled for April 28.
COURTESY PHOTO
Isabella Kalua
STAR-ADVERTISER
The adoptive mother and father, Lehua Kalua and Isaac K. Kalua III, of missing Waimanalo girl Isabella Kalua (also known as Ariel Pilialoha Sellers) were arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder on Nov. 10, 2021, as part of an FBI and Honolulu police investigation into the child’s disappearance. FBI agents erected a tent while investigating the Kalua family home at 41-610 Puha St.