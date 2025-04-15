Baseball Top 10: Kamehameha atop the rankings

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The Kamehameha Warriors racked up wins 11 and 12 in ILH play last week, beating Damien and Punahou. The Warriors were No. 1 on all eight coaches and media ballots.

Kamehameha (26-5, 12-1) closes the regular season against No. 5 Saint Louis today at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park. The game will have no bearing on playoff seeding. Saint Louis has already clinched second place in the regular season.

No. 2 Mililani (19-7, 8-1 OIA) hosts Campbell on Wednesday to close regular-season action. The Trojans have clinched first place in the West.

Third-ranked Kamehameha-Maui took two of three games over King Kekaulike. The Warriors finished the regular season tied for first at 10-2 with Baldwin but edged the Bears in their series, 2-1, to claim top seed and automatic state-tournament berth.

The MIL has two state berths. The league playoffs begin on April 24.

Kamehameha-Hawaii trounced crosstown foe Keaau and moved up one spot to No. 4 this week. Their ascent marks the first time all three Kamehameha campuses are in the Top 4 of the baseball rankings.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Despite a 10-7 win over Moanalua, Kaiser slipped from sixth to No. 7. The Cougars clinched first place in the OIA East.

The ILH’s two-week, double-elimination tournament, notorious for wearing down state-title contenders to dust, begins on Saturday. If Kamehameha does not win the tournament, the Warriors will play the tourney winner for the league championship on April 28, 29 or 30.

The Wally Yonamine Foundation/HHSAA Division I State Championships will be held at Iron Maehara Stadium on Maui on May 7-10. The D-II State championships will be at Les Murakami Stadium on May 8-10.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Sunday, Apr. 13, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (26-5, 12-1 ILH) (8) 80 1

> def. Punahou, 14-3, 6 inn.

> next: vs. No. 5 Saint Louis, Tuesday, Apr. 15, 3:30 p.m., CORP

2. Mililani (19-7, 8-1 OIA) 61 2

> lost to Pearl City, 6-5

> next: vs. Campbell, Wednesday, Apr. 16, 3 p.m.

3. KS-Maui (15-4-1, 10-2) 59 3

> lost to King Kekaulike, 5-1

> next: bye

> next: MIL playoffs, Apr. 24-26. If necessary, Apr. 29

4. KS-Hawaii (13-0-2, 7-0-1 BIIF) 58 5

> def. Keaau, 17-0, 5 inn.

> next: at Kealakehe, Tuesday, Apr. 15, 3 p.m.

5. (tie) Baldwin (13-7-1, 10-2 MIL) 45 7

> def. Maui, 8-6

> next: bye

> next: MIL playoffs, Apr. 24-26. If necessary, Apr. 29

5. (tie) Saint Louis (14-6-1, 9-4 ILH) 45 4

> lost to Pac-Five, 7-0

> next: vs. No. 1 Kamehameha, Tuesday, Apr. 15, 3:30 p.m., CORP

7. Kaiser (15-4, 8-1 OIA) 29 6

> def. Moanalua, 10-7

> next: at Roosevelt, Wednesday, Apr. 16, 3 p.m., Stevenson Middle

8. Punahou (11-8-1, 6-6-1 ILH) 22 8

> lost to Kamehameha, 14-3, 6 inn.

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, Apr. 15, 3:30 p.m.

9. Damien (13-11-1, 8-5 ILH) 16 NR

> def. ‘Iolani, 4-2

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Monday, Apr. 14, 3:30 p.m., CORP

10. Kailua (8-9-1, 6-3 OIA) 9 10

> won at Roosevelt, 10-0, 5 inn.

> next: vs. Kalani, Wednesday, Apr. 16, 3 p.m.

No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 9).