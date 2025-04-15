Softball Top 10: Punahou keeps pounding away

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The big blue wrecking crew knows no respite.

Punahou continued its sledgehammer pounding of ILH foes, sweeping through ‘Iolani, Maryknoll and Kamehameha by a combined score of 34-3 last week. The Buffanblu collected seven of eight first-place votes to remain atop the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 for a third week in a row. Punahou (18-2-1, 12-0) has the top seed in the ILH double-elimination tournament and will host the ‘Iolani/Mid-Pacific winner on Thursday.

Mililani gathered one first-place vote and remains at No. 2 with a busy slate of three games this week. The Trojans (20-1-1, 6-1 OIA) are three points ahead of Campbell in the voting by coaches and media.

The DataHouse/HHSAA Softball Division I and II State Championships are set for May 6-9 at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium and McKinley’s Tiger Stadium.

Shrinking numbers in softball

Coaches across the state have grown concerned with decreasing numbers. Powerhouse programs remain flush with depth and talent, but from East Oahu to the Big Island, club opportunities and interest have dwindled in recent years.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Softball Top 10 has just three teams in the “Also receiving votes” category. Baseball Top 10 has six in that group, with several more that have been ranked or received votes.

“As far as softball, the number of kids interested in playing has decreased over the years,” Kaiser softball coach Blaine Yoshioka said. “Ten years ago when my kids were playing, there were so many teams playing in the Hawaii USA state tournament, which used to be ASA. Now the number of club teams that participate is much smaller.”

The days of steady growth through feeder programs like Bobby Sox in Honolulu are gone, but Yoshioka is optimistic.

“The older age group numbers have dramatically declined. Numbers are still OK for the younger age groups. On the east side there are only a few softball clubs,” he said. “The majority of softball clubs are on the west side, and this has helped to keep the west side numbers high and it gives the west side high schools an advantage in talent level.”

Population shift has been a major factor for decades now. So has economics. A new bat can be pricey, in the $300-400 range. Travel ball in the offseason has a major price tag.

A new element has also made an impact.

“This year, flag football also contributed to the decrease in numbers playing softball. It has also taken some of the more gifted athletes that may have played softball in the past,” Yoshioka said. “Hopefully they can take a look at moving it to the fall semester.”

McKinley and Roosevelt did not field softball teams this season.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Sunday, Apr. 13, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (18-2-1, 12-0 ILH) (7) 79 1

> won at ‘Iolani, 11-0, 5 inn.

> def. No. 4 Maryknoll, 8-3

> won at Kamehameha, 15-0, 5 inn.

> next: vs. ‘Iolani (ILH 4)-Mid-Pacific (ILH 5) winner, Thursday, Apr. 17, 4 p.m.

2. Mililani (20-1-1, 6-1 OIA) (1) 70 2

> def. Nanakuli, 14-2, 5 inn.

> next: at Waianae, Monday, Apr. 14, 3 p.m.

> next: at No. 7 Kapolei, Thursday, Apr. 17, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Leilehua, Saturday, Apr. 19, 7 p.m. (Tiger Stadium)

3. Campbell (15-3-2, 7-1 OIA) 67 3

> won at Leilehua, 14-3, 5 inn.

> won at Waianae, 12-1, m 5 inn.

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Thursday, Apr. 17, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. No. 7 Kapolei, Saturday, Apr. 19, 10 a.m.

4. (tie) Baldwin (16-3-2, 9-0 MIL) 51 5

> def. Lahainaluna, 13-3, 5 inn.

> next: vs. Maui, Wednesday, Apr. 16, 5 p.m., Patsy Mink

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Saturday, Apr. 19, 10 a.m., KS-Maui field

4. (tie) Maryknoll (10-8, 8-4 ILH) 51 4

> won at Mid-Pacific, 16-6, 6 inn.

> lost to Punahou, 8-3

> next: vs. No. 9 Kamehameha (ILH 3), Saturday, Apr. 19, noon (Sand Island)

6. Kaiser (12-7-1, 8-1 OIA) 32 8

> def. Roosevelt, 7-0 (forfeit)

> def. Moanalua, 10-4 (Tiger Stadium)

> next: vs. Kaimuki, Thursday, Apr. 17, 3 p.m.

> next: vs. Castle, Saturday, Apr. 19, 10 a.m.

7. Kapolei (9-8, 5-3 OIA) 31 NR

> def. No. 7 Leilehua, 10-1

> def. Nanakuli, 11-1, 5 inn.

> next: vs. No. 2 Mililani, Thursday, Apr. 17, 3 p.m.

> next: at No. 3 Campbell, Saturday, Apr. 19, 10 a.m.

8. Kapaa (14-5-1, 8-0 KIF) 21 9

> won at Waimea, 7-2

> won at Waimea, 32-2, 4 inn.

> next: vs. Kauai, Wednesday, Apr. 16, 6 p.m.

> next: vs. Waimea, Wednesday, Apr. 23, 6 p.m.

> next: at Kauai (2), Saturday, Apr. 26, 10 a.m. (Isenberg)

9. Kamehameha (10-10, 5-5 ILH) 15 6

> lost to No. 1 Punahou, 14-0, 5 inn.

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Monday, Apr. 14, 4 p.m.

> next: at No. 4 Maryknoll (ILH 2), Saturday, Apr. 19, noon (Sand Island)

10. Moanalua (13-6-1, 8-2 OIA) 10 10

> won at Castle, 19-0, 4 inn.

> lost to Kaiser, 10-4

> next: def. Roosevelt, 7-0, forfeit

> next: vs. Kalani, Saturday, Apr. 19, 5 p.m. (Tiger Stadium)

No longer in Top 10: Leilehua (No. 7).