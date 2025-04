Scoreboard – April 15, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Saint Louis vs. Kamehameha,

3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1; Punahou at Mid-Pacific,

3:30 p.m.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Three-Way Tie-Breaker Playoff,

Game 1, ‘Iolani at Punahou, 5 p.m.

OIA: Tournament, quarterfinals. At Castle, Waianae/Kaimuki winner vs. Mililani,

5:30 p.m.; McKinley/Campbell winner vs. Castle, 7 p.m. At Nanakuli, Kaiser/Leilehua winner vs. Moanalua, 5:30 p.m.; Aiea/

Kahuku winner vs. Nanakuli, 7 p.m.

OIA: Championships, final round, 7 a.m. at Pearl at Kalauao.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity II: Pac-Five at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

OIA West: Kapolei vs. Campbell, 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Aiea at Waialua, 3 p.m.; Kailua vs. Farrington, 3 p.m. at Lanakila

District Park field.

TENNIS

Big West men: UC Riverside vs. Hawaii,

4 p.m. at UH Tennis Complex.

ILH boys: Punahou I-AA vs. Hawaii Baptist, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Le Jardin vs. Maryknoll, 4:15 p.m. at Central Oahu

Regional Park; Kamehameha at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Assets (PBA) at Maryknoll; Hanalani at Hawaiian Mission. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA West boys: Pearl City at Waianae; Leilehua at Aiea; Campbell at Waipahu; Waialua at Kapolei; Radford at Nanakuli.

JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Mid-Pacific vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

OIA East: Kalani at Kailua; Moanalua at Castle; Kaiser vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua vs. Aiea at Aiea Rec Center field; Pearl City at Waipahu;

Campbell at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at McKinley;

Kapolei at Waialua; Waianae at Radford; Kaimuki vs. Kalaheo at Kailua District Park field; Farrington at Nanakuli. Games start at 3 p.m.

FLAG FOOTBALL

OIA: Tournament. Semifinals at Moanalua, games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Fifth-Place Semifinals at Pearl City, Games at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

ILH: Three-Way Tie-Breaker Playoff,

Game 2, Kamehameha vs. ‘Iolani/Punahou winner, 5 p.m. at TBD.

SOFTBALL

OIA Division II: Kalaheo vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m. at Hauula Playground field.

TENNIS

OIA: West Divisional Championship, 1 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: Tournament, Round 2, ‘Iolani vs. Punahou, 6 p.m. at TBD; University vs. Saint Louis, 6 p.m. at TBD; Mid-Pacific vs. Kamehameha, 6 p.m. at TBD.

ILH boys Varsity II: Island Pacific at Damien, 6 p.m.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity I-AA, Mid-Pacific at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.

OIA girls: West vs. Mililani, 5 p.m.; Kaiser vs. Kahuku, 6:05 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Kalani, 7:10 p.m. Games at Central Oahu Regional Park.

VOLLEYBALL

High schools

ILH

Monday

Boys Varsity I

Saint Louis def. Kamehameha 15-25,

25-23, 29-27, 10-25, 15-11

‘Iolani def. Hawaii Baptist 25-23, 17-25,

25-23, 25-15

University def. Mid-Pacific 25-22, 12-25,

25-21, 25-19

Boys Varsity II

Kamehameha 1AA def. HMA 25-23,

25-13, 25-20

Le Jardin def. Island Pacific 25-16, 25-16,

25-12

OIA East

Monday

Boys Varsity

Castle def. Farrington 25-19, 21-25,

25-16, 26-24

Boys JV

Castle def. Farrington 21-15, 21-18

Prep Water Polo

ILH

Monday

Varsity

Punahou 15, Mid-Pacific 6. Goal scorers—PUN: Synnove Robinson 7, Hope McCarren 3, Ceila Aguilera 2, Kailoa Kerber 2, Ava Aguilera. MPI: Lex Roberts 3, Leihiwa McElheny 2, Zsuzsa Horvath.

Kamehameha 8, Le Jardin 5. Goal scorers—KS: Charlotte Nakagawa 3, Laikuakamahina Wong 2, Lailaikuhonua Kaopua-Winchester, Kawena Neumann, Ava Carlson. LJA: Eden Waqainabete 2, Karly Dias, Zoe Wiechmann, Rosie Kennedy.

Varsity I-AA

Punahou 15, Mid-Pacific 6. Goal scorers—PUN: Olivia Singer 4, Olivia Cluney 3, Emma Kimura 3, Isabella Lee 2, Gemma Canevari, Sophia Matherwson and Lauren Tay. MPI: Ceyra Lee 3, Katie Troske 2, Koral Pestana.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Varsity I

Monday

At Mid-Pacific

Kamehameha 19, Mid-Pacific 8, 6 inn.

W—Rylie Teramoto. Leading hitters—KS: Alexis Ahlo-Garcia 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 5 RBIs; Haylie Reiny 2-3, 2b, 3 runs; Bobbi Cambra 3-3, 2 2bs, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Naleo

Kelley 3-5, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jade Kiyan 3-5, HR, 4 RBIs; Maika Kiakona HR, 3 runs,

2 RBIs; Anela Pau 2 runs; Landri Nakano

2 runs. MPI: Emi Kano 2 runs; Chloe Tepraseuth 2-2, 2b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Ally Umemoto 2-3, 2b, HR, 4 RBIs; Tara Gojo 2b.

OIA West

Monday

At Waianae

Mililani 26, Waianae 1

W—Taylor Adriano. Leading hitters—Mil: Kahiau Aina 3-4, 2 HRs, 4 runs, 7 RBIs; Kamryn Aoki 2-4, 2b; Ori Mailo 2-4, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Skyler Nakasone 2 runs; Makanalei Watkins-Villegas 2-3, HR,

2 RBIs; Hinano Bautista 3-4, 3b, HR,

2 runs, 3 RBIs; Emma Parker 2-4, 2b,

3 runs; Lana Nakayama 2-3, 2 runs; Kaylie Kihara 3b, 3 RBIs; Tayah Lyons 2b, 2 runs; Kodie Ancheta 2 RBIs; Lindsey Lowe

2 runs. Wain: Ry-N Uyeda 2b.

OIA Division II

Monday

At Kahuku

Radford 14, Kahuku 2, 5 inn.

W—Brandie Pahia-Obra. Leading hitters—Rad: Si’itia Baughn 3-4, 2b, 3b, 2 runs,

2 RBIs; Emma Hoolulu 3 runs; Meghan Castro 3-3, HR, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Audrey Hoffman 3-3, 3b, 2 RBIs; Aubryanna

Benjamin 2-3, 3b, 2 runs; Bella Futch 2-3; Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro 3b. Kah: Ginger Moore HR, 2 RBIs; Kairah Padeken-Hagi 3b.

BASEBALL

ILH

Monday

At Ala Wai Field

‘Iolani 15, Maryknoll 5, 5 inn.

W—Brennan Kim. Leading hitters—Iol: Mana Lau Kong 3-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Judah Ota 2 runs; Chase Thompson 2-2, 2 runs; Treyden Chong Kee 2-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; CJ Taira 2 runs; Oni Dawson 2 RBIs; Ethan Akagi 2-4; Jadon Anzai 3 runs. Mary: Ayden Keanini 2b, 3 RBIs; Kau’i Kekauoha 2b; Trenton Caliboso 2b.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Damien 4, Pac-Five 0

W—Sam Cezar-Kanaka’ole. Note: Max Detrinis (three innings) and Cezar-

Kanaka’ole combined on a one-hitter. Leading hitters—DMS: Kona Begonia 2b, 2 runs; Detrinis 2-2; Nai Begonia 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs.

BASEBALL

UH STATISTICS

BATTING Avg OPS AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI SLG BB SO OBP

Zeigler-Namoa .336 .895 128 29 43 12 0 2 29 .477 21 21 .418

Miura .331 .896 127 30 42 9 1 1 17 .441 29 15 .455

Sakaino .333 .937 126 35 42 8 0 3 24 .468 24 22 .469

Quandt .325 .881 117 22 38 5 2 2 28 .453 23 25 .428

Nushida .337 .821 101 15 34 6 0 1 23 .426 10 28 .395

Nahaku .323 1.004 96 29 31 3 1 6 24 .563 13 16 .441

Lancaster .228 .592 92 10 21 3 1 1 11 .315 5 17 .277

Ickes .289 .798 83 19 24 5 1 1 14 .410 10 20 .388

Donahue .276 .666 58 10 16 1 0 0 7 .293 8 5 .373

Takemoto .264 .724 53 5 14 4 0 1 14 .396 6 11 .328

Faildo .208 .538 48 10 10 1 0 0 4 .229 4 22 .309

Palmeira .163 .451 43 3 7 1 0 0 6 .186 6 13 .265

Kuni .152 .468 33 3 5 2 0 0 4 .212 2 11 .256

Kinzie .310 .927 29 4 9 2 0 1 6 .483 6 6 .444

Salmon .250 .838 16 1 4 1 1 0 3 .438 4 7 .400

Vergel de Dios .091 .377 11 3 1 0 0 0 0 .091 1 4 .286

Bowen .333 1.205 9 3 3 0 0 1 1 .667 3 4 .538

Ferguson .500 1.238 6 2 3 1 0 0 1 .667 1 2 .571

Beeson .333 1.000 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 .667 0 0 .333

Nielsen .500 1.000 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 .500 0 1 .500

Totals .296 .811 1181 236 349 65 7 20 216 .413 176 250 .398

Opponents .235 .666 1165 163 274 44 5 25 139 .346 109 301 .320

Sacrifce Flys: Zeigler-Namoa (7), Quandt (4), Nushida (2), Lancaster (2), Takemoto (2)

Stolen Bases: Miura (13), Quandt (9), Lancaster (7), Sakaino (6), Ickes (6),

HBP: Sakaino (9), Nahaku (8), Ickes (4)

Sacrifice Bunts: Nahaku (4), Sakaino (2), Donahue (2), Miura (2)

PITCHING ERA WHIP W-L G-GS SV IP H R ER BB SO

Takemoto 4.44 1.31 2-4 9-9 0 46.7 50 30 23 11 41

Walls 3.08 1.32 2-2 9-7 0 38.0 40 16 13 10 30

Magdaleno 2.25 0.78 4-0 14-0 5 36.0 24 10 9 4 40

O’Brien 3.06 1.10 2-2 11-8 0 35.3 13 14 12 26 35

Gonzalez 3.60 1.31 3-0 10-4 0 35.0 39 16 14 7 26

Rodriguez 3.71 1.09 3-0 14-1 1 26.7 20 15 11 9 29

Ronan 5.82 1.29 1-1 9-2 0 17.0 12 11 11 10 19

Tenn 5.93 1.61 1-1 12-0 0 13.7 12 10 9 10 7

Thomas 3.38 0.90 1-0 10-0 2 13.3 10 6 5 2 22

Adamson 4.50 1.40 0-0 10-0 0 10.0 10 7 5 4 9

Jones 1.29 0.71 1-0 6-1 0 7.0 4 1 1 1 10

Andrews 2.70 1.80 0-0 7-0 0 6.7 11 4 2 1 4

Veloz 8.10 1.65 1-0 7-0 0 6.7 11 6 6 0 4

Dobyns 10.80 1.20 0-0 8-0 0 6.7 4.0 8 8 4 6

Urban 0.00 0.80 0-0 6-0 0 5.0 3 1 0 1 7

Barton 5.40 1.50 1-0 4-0 0 3.3 4 2 2 1 4

Waite 3.37 2.25 2-0 5-1 0 2.7 3 1 1 3 2

Raineri 22.5 3.00 0-0 4-1 0 2.0 3 5 5 3 2

Surigao 0.00 1.80 0-0 2-0 0 1.7 1 0 0 2 4

Totals 3.94 1.22 24-10 157-34 8 313.3 274 163 137 109 301

Opponents 6.08 1.74 10-24 154-34 4 302.0 349 236 204 176 250

Wild Pitches: Rodriguez (5), Takemoto (3), Ronan (3), Tenn (3)

Hit Batters: Walls (9), Takemoto (6), O’Brien (6), Rodriguez (5)