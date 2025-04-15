Stephen Tsai: Spring portal brings uncertainty, opportunity for Warriors

In the days ahead of the start of spring training in February, University of Hawaii coach Timmy Chang was asked to assess his 2025 football team.

Even after two recruiting periods and the entries/exits of the NCAA transfer portal, Chang predicted the composition of the team would not be known until April 30. Chang’s reasoning, at that time, was there were the 15 practices of spring ball that ended on March 9, the adjustments to the NCAA’s new roster limit, and the spring transfer portal, which opens on Wednesday.

In the unrestrained craziness of the current college-football landscape — when a Tennessee quarterback can hold out from a $10-million, name-image-likeness deal, and a player can enroll at three different schools in a calendar year — Chang and his staff are focused on completing a roster that fits into their budget and self-styled “braddahhood” culture.

Topping UH’s wish list is adding cornerbacks and offensive linemen. Cam Stone, the Warriors’ best cover defender last year, completed his UH eligibility. Cornerback TJ Jones, who excelled at Blinn College last season, is not on the active roster, presumably because of a hip injury. But cornerback Caleb “C-Bo” Brown was granted an extra season because of a new NCAA eligibility waiver, and Virdel Edwards II practiced in spring ball after missing the 2024 season because of an injury.

This spring, the Warriors made several personnel moves to prepare for the final push for this year’s recruiting class. Matt Chon was promoted to general manager, a position that oversees football operations, including the recruiting department. Chon was chief of staff during his first three years with the Warriors. Reyn Shiraishi is now the director of football operations.

UH has reorganized recruiting with the departures of director of player personnel Silas Clapham, who was named the University of Washington’s director of college scouting, and director of recruiting Ella Devenny. Alec Watt, who replaces Clapham, will oversee the evaluation process, help with roster management, and work with players on scholarships and stipends. Watt also will organize the master plan of what the roster will look like in two, three and four years.

Mikey O’Connor II will oversee recruiting communications with academic officials and coordinate on-campus visits, among several duties. He previously had the same role at BYU. Deron “DJ” Johnson, the new assistant director of recruiting, has experience through an internship with the Chicago Bears and working with BLESTO, a scouting service for several NFL teams.

New NCAA measures call for limiting FBS rosters to 105 players. Two weeks ago, UH posted a spring roster of 88 players. They added an 89th with safety/nickel Justin Sinclair’s return. Sinclair, who was one of the team’s top special teams players, is utilizing an exemption that allows him a second senior season. The Warriors hope to sign a couple of players who previously left their 2024 schools, and pursue more when the list of available transfers expands on Wednesday.

The spring portal goes from Wednesday through April 25. According to the NCAA, the portal window gives players “10 days to decide if they want to remain with their current program or explore opportunities elsewhere.”

Because players who initially enrolled in January are eligible to enter the spring portal, the Warriors’ emphasis — similar to most FBS programs — is on both retaining and adding players. Bradddahhood Grindz, the Downtown Athletic Club and the Rainbow Collective are raising money for the NIL coffers. Hawaii Warrior Football Network, which launched its program with last week’s banquet at the Waialae Country Club, is seeking to offer employment and mentorship opportunities for UH football players.

The Warriors’ goal is to reward players with NIL opportunities to live, as a coach said, “a comfortable college life.” But, of course, UH does not have the capital to offer seven-figure deals.

The Warriors’ blueprint, it seems, is written in pencil. The NCAA is pondering a proposal that would create an auxiliary “practice squad” composed of players not on the 105-player roster. As UH has learned, the college-football world is constantly revolving — and evolving.