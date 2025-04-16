Coast Guard suspends search for missing Big Island fisherman

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended its search at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for fisherman Earl “Oa” Hind, who went missing off the coast of Hawaii island on his 23-foot fishing boat.

Hind, 42, has not been found after failing to return as scheduled last Wednesday from a fishing trip aboard his boat, Makalapua Onalani.

Authorities say he was last seen in the vicinity of Kaulana boat ramp, and that he usually fishes around South Point. The family found Hind’s truck and trailer at the boat ramp.

Friends of the family have since launched a GoFundMe campaign to continue the search for Hind, who is described as six feet tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

“As many of you know, our dear brother Oa is still missing at sea,” said the campaign. “While our search continues, we remain hopeful. Every day that passes challenges us, but we haven’t lost faith. No boat debris has been found, which gives us hope that Oa is still out there, waiting for us to bring him home.”

The campaign says donations will be used to secure more search assets and provide support for the family during this difficult time.

Daughter Makalapuaonalani Hind wrote in a news release that her father is a generational fisherman with over 20 years of experience navigating the Pacific Ocean, and pleaded for those searching not to give up.

“My father is not only a seasoned seaman, he’s a survivor,” she wrote. “He knows the ocean like the back of his hand. He knows how to catch fish, collect water, and endure. He has the skill, knowledge, and resilience to survive for weeks, even months, out at sea. If anyone can make it through this, it’s him.”

She said the fishing boat is built to be buoyant, along with much of his equipment.

“Our family has not given up, and neither has our community,” she said. “We’ve mobilized local volunteers, organized search parties, and turned to social media to spread the word. The response has been overwhelming. Friends, neighbors, and strangers from across the islands have joined in, holding onto hope alongside us.”

The USCG launched a search for Hind last Thursday, along with the Hawaii County Fire Department and the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources.

The USCG said it and partner agencies searched more than 200,000 square nautical miles during more than 240 combined hours, with no success at finding Hind. The boat Makalapua Onalani is described as a 23-foot recreational fishing boat with a white hull, blue trim and twin outboard engines.

“We are deeply saddened to announce that despite widespread efforts, our search for Mr. Hind is now suspended,” said Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Raphael Sadowitz, Sector Honolulu search and rescue mission coordinator, in a news release. “We appreciate the tireless work of our partners and the local community and extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Hind’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Honolulu watchstanders received notification at 2:17 p.m. Thursday from the Hawaii County Fire Department of the overdue fishing boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules airplane crew and an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, along with a diverted crew from Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak, were all involved in the search, along with numerous others.