Fire guts Waipahu home listed as place of worship

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire overnight at a home in Waipahu, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HPD received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. today for a building fire near 94-107 Hula Street in Waipahu, which is listed as a one-bedroom, one-bath home and also as a Jehovah’s Witnesses place of worship.

Ten units with 35 personnel responded, with the first arriving in about 10 minutes to find the home fully involved in fire.

HFD said the home collapsed on three sides during firefighting operations, and that steps were taken to protect adjacent structures. No injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control at 1:34 a.m. and extinguished at 5:49 p.m., according to HFD records.

An investigation is underway to determine the origin and cause of the fire, along with estimated damages.