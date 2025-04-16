Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 81° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Fire guts Waipahu home listed as place of worship

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:40 a.m.

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a house fire overnight at a home in Waipahu, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

HPD received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. today for a building fire near 94-107 Hula Street in Waipahu, which is listed as a one-bedroom, one-bath home and also as a Jehovah’s Witnesses place of worship.

Ten units with 35 personnel responded, with the first arriving in about 10 minutes to find the home fully involved in fire.

HFD said the home collapsed on three sides during firefighting operations, and that steps were taken to protect adjacent structures. No injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control at 1:34 a.m. and extinguished at 5:49 p.m., according to HFD records.

An investigation is underway to determine the origin and cause of the fire, along with estimated damages.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide