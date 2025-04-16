Hawaii County, state, treating palms for coconut rhino beetles in Kona

Invasive coconut rhinoceros beetles have been detected in the Kona area, including near the airport, according to state officials.

Hawaii County and the state Department of Agriculture say since January, they have been collaborating on efforts to combat the beetles, which is a serious pest and killer of palm trees. The beetles damage palms by boring into the crowns to feed on sap.

Last week, crews completed the latest round of treatments on palms at Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport, where one adult beetle was found in a trap in March. More than 100 trees at airport grounds were treated, and there have so far been no further beetles detected there, officials said.

They also treated dozens of trees at the Natural Energy Laboratory of Hawaii, where two adult beetles were also found in traps in March.

“The staff of the Department of Agriculture remains dedicated to stopping the further spread of the coconut rhinoceros beetle, with emphasis in areas that are not known to be infested,” said Sharon Hurd, Hawaii Board of Agriculture chair, in a news release. “We truly appreciate the concern and assistance of Mayor Kimo Alameda and the county’s public works crew in providing the resources to prevent CRB from taking hold on Hawaii Island. We also appreciate all the various agencies and organizations that work tirelessly in the fight against invasive species.”

In January, the team treated trees in the Waikoloa area, where one adult beetle was found last fall in a trap during routine monitoring. There have so far been no further detections in Waikoloa.

All treated trees have been tagged and surrounded with yellow tape, as coconuts from these trees should not be consumed.

The coconut rhinoceros beetle was first detected on Oahu in 2013, and has since been found in many neighborhoods on the island as well as on Kauai, Maui and Hawaii island.

Officials ask residents to be vigilant when purchasing mulch, compost and soil products, and to inspect bags for evidence of entry holes. An adult beetle is all black, about 2-inches long, with a single horn on its head. The grubs live in decomposing plant and animal waste.

Visit the CRB Response website at crbhawaii.org to learn more. Residents can also report possible CRB infestation by calling the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at 808-643-PEST (7378).

Questions regarding pesticide use may be addressed to HDOA’s Pesticides Branch at 808-973-9402.