National Weather Service prepares for ‘degraded operations’ amid cuts

The National Weather Service is preparing for the probability that fewer forecast updates will be fine-tuned by specialists, among other cutbacks, because of “severe shortages” of meteorologists and other employees, according to an internal agency document.

An agreement signed on April 10 between the service and the union representing its employees describes several measures that forecasting offices will take to manage the consequences of the Trump administration’s drive to reduce the size of the government. The document also says the service might reduce or suspend the launches of data-gathering weather balloons and eliminate the testing of new forecasting methods and technologies.

More than 500 people this year have left the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which oversees the National Weather Service. Nearly 200 of those departures were people who work in weather forecasting offices, which had already faced serious understaffing.

About 300 additional people are expected to leave under the Trump administration’s latest resignation offer, according to two people familiar with the matter, who asked for anonymity because the administration has not officially made agency departure numbers public. Union officials said the departures at NOAA since President Donald Trump took office have far exceed the typical turnover rate.

The agreement indicates that field offices across the country could face vacancy rates as high as 35%, compared with current staffing levels, according to the union. Parts of the agency had already been operating at lower-than-usual staffing levels well before the Trump administration’s cost-cutting efforts.

The document outlines options for cutting back programs and allows the National Weather Service to offer “degraded” services as more meteorologists retire or resign. The cuts would significantly scale back the work of the 122 weather offices nationwide, which collect weather observations and issue warnings during severe weather events.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, the senior Democrat on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, which oversees the weather service, said the Trump administration was endangering the agency’s lifesaving work. Democrats on the committee provided a copy of the document to The New York Times.

“Chaotic and illegal firings, coercions to resign, reductions in force, and a general obsession with destroying the morale of dedicated public servants have left the National Weather Service’s workforce so strained they cannot carry out their duties as they once did,” Lofgren said in a statement.

The National Weather Service did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, who leads the science committee.

Tom Fahy, the legislative counsel for the union, the National Weather Service Employees Organization, said the agreement had been developed to alleviate staff burnout. “In the last four months our losses are unprecedented, and our offices are struggling to maintain operations,” he said.

Traditionally, regional weather offices have issued tailored forecasts a few times a day based on conditions, meteorologists’ expertise and computer-model outputs. With such severe cuts to staffing, they may instead tailor these forecasts only once per day, or else do what is called a load-and-go, which means they would load the automatic computer-model data straight into the forecast without adjusting it themselves.

That process is similar to how weather apps on a phone often present information. They might display computer-generated predictions of where, say, rain clouds are expected to move in coming hours. These can be accurate, but some experts say they can be more prone to errors without a human helping to make informed judgments.

In recent weeks the National Weather Service has stopped providing language translations of storm warnings and other information. The agency has said the translations are only paused, because its contract for artificial intelligence services, used to send emergency alerts in different languages, has lapsed.

It also halted weather balloon launches in Nebraska, South Dakota and Alaska because of staffing shortages. The balloons measure upper atmospheric data like temperature, humidity, and wind speed and direction.

Richard W. Spinrad, who led NOAA under the Biden administration, said the agency was at a “barely acceptable level of staffing” even before Trump took office. The Trump administration enacted a hiring freeze in January, meaning vacant positions could not be filled, and then encouraged more workers to retire or resign.

Under the agreement between the weather service and the union, balloon launches could be permanently reduced to once per day if there was a 25% vacancy rate at forecasting offices, which typically employ a couple dozen people. Launches could also be suspended entirely if an office goes down to only three shifts per day, and a second person (typically required for safety reasons) is not available. According to union officials, some offices already have a 20% vacancy rate.

Other potential cuts include reducing the number of shifts that forecasters work per day and combining offices. The effect of that, it said, would be a reduced capacity for “high impact” events such as severe storms and limiting social media posts to “significant weather messaging only.”

The agreement also ensures that no forecast offices will be closed permanently.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

© 2025 The New York Times Company